Global Dominion and Lamudi Philippines turn property listings into property ownership

MANILA, Philippines — One of the country’s leading non-bank financing companies and the leading online property marketplace join forces, so that finding a property and financing it can finally happen in the same conversation.

When Filipinos look for a house, aside from assessing the location, size and price, they also think about the ways to finance the purchase and manage expenses after the purchase. The gap between property discovery and property ownership have historically required the buyer to initiate a separate, slower, less certain financing journey outside the channel where they look for properties.

Global Dominion and Lamudi and Dot Property (Lamudi Philippines) decided it was worth closing together. Both institutions partner to make both real estate financing and real estate mortgage loans more accessible to Filipino home buyers and owners.

The demand for residential real estate continues to grow as urbanization, OFW investment and middle-income class growth drive property purchasing interest. However, access to financing remains a barrier for a significant portion of interested buyers.

Lamudi Philippines helps everyday buyers, renters and investors connect directly with real estate developers, brokers/agents and individual sellers.

As part of SEA Connect, a regional network that spans real estate marketplaces across Southeast Asia, listings on both platforms get massive exposure across the region. Altogether, this connected network pulls in over 64 million pageviews and 900,000 inquiries every year, showing just how many people rely on it to find their next real estate opportunity.

"Finding a property is really just the first step. What’s just as important is helping people figure out what to do next and giving them the right tools when they’re ready to take that leap into ownership," said Tanya Yu, country manager of Lamudi and Dot Property.

"Through our partnership with Global Dominion, we’re bridging the gap between searching for a property and financing it to make the whole journey smoother and more accessible for everyday Filipinos," she added.

Global Dominion has been accelerating the growth of individuals and businesses through loans and financing products covering vehicles and real estate.

With over 170 branches nationwide, it has delivered financial services designed to serve the borrower that traditional lenders mostly cannot serve, the entrepreneurs, first-time property buyers with unconventional sources of income or business structures.

Its vision is clear: make financing simple. Both real estate financing and real estate mortgage loans offer access to the full suite of options for purchase, refinancing and mortgage needs.

Samuel Cariño, Global Dominion president and CEO, is keen on building financing relationships that grow alongside the borrower’s capacity and ambition.

“We have seen Filipino property seekers find their dream home or their next business investment on platforms like Lamudi. We have also seen them lose the property, not because they could not afford it, but because the financing was not there when they needed it. This partnership changes that. Global Dominion brings a nationwide branch network, competitive financing rates and a deep commitment to serving the borrower that traditional lending has historically overlooked,” said Cariño.

“With Lamudi Philippines, we are not just offering a product; we are offering a complete answer to the Filipino property dream,” he added.

A property seeker on Lamudi and Dot Property who identifies a property of interest can connect directly to Global Dominion’s financing team without leaving the platform ecosystem, compressing the gap between real estate “finding” and “funding.”

Existing property owners will also have the chance to look for mortgage loan opportunities through what is called “sangla titulo,” which will also be available on Lamudi’s platform powered by Global Dominion going forward.

The housing backlog in the country is estimated at over six million units, a gap driven not only by supply constraints but by financing access limitations that prevent willing and capable buyers from completing purchases.

Lamudi Philippines covers the discovery; Global Dominion takes care of financing. Together, they complete the journey that neither could complete alone, not just in Metro Manila, but across the entire country.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.