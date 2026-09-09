Smart unveils new Apple Watch plan offerings

The latest Apple Watch lineup — including the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 — is now available with Smart Postpaid Plans with Device starting at Plan 999.

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has announced its plan options for the latest line of Apple Watch.

In a news release, the telco said it is taking the digital lifestyle beyond the smartphone, giving Filipinos more ways to stay connected, manage their health, and make payments from their wrist with Apple Watch, Smart Device Link and Apple Pay.

“With the digital lifestyle evolving beyond the smartphone, connectivity is no longer limited to the device in our pocket. With Apple Watch, Smart Device Link, and Apple Pay, we’re giving Filipinos more freedom to stay connected, stay on top of their health, and manage everyday tasks right from their wrist,” said Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and OIC for Smart.

The latest Apple Watch lineup — including the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 — is now available with Smart Postpaid Plans with Device starting at Plan 999.

The company said subscribers can get the Apple Watch SE 3 starting at P692 per month, Apple Watch Series 11 starting at P1,321 per month, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 starting at P2,275 per month. Customers can also enjoy 0% installment plans with participating bank partners. iPhones are likewise available through participating Smart channels for those looking to complete the Apple ecosystem.

With Smart Device Link, Apple Watch users can share their primary mobile number and plan with their smartwatch for P199/month, enabling calls, texts, and mobile data even when their iPhone is not nearby.

First-time Smart Device Link users can enjoy a FREE six-month trial until September 30. For activation instructions, visit smart.com.ph/Postpaid/devicelink.

Apple Watch also brings health, fitness, safety, and wellness features to the wrist, with capabilities varying by model — from heart rate and sleep tracking to ECG, Sleep Score, workout tracking, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS.

With Apple Pay, users can also make secure, contactless payments directly from their Apple Watch, adding convenience to everyday transactions.

The latest lineup includes the Apple Watch SE 3, designed for essential health, fitness, safety, and connectivity; Apple Watch Series 11, with advanced health and fitness features for everyday use; and Apple Watch Ultra 3, built for demanding sports and outdoor activities.

The Apple Watch experience is further enhanced by Smart 5G, enabling seamless connectivity across Apple Watch, iPhone, and other digital services whether subscribers are at work or on the go.

Interested consumers can get the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, or Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Smart Postpaid Plans with Device starting at Plan 999 through the Smart Online Store or at the nearest Smart Store.

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