When your pet thinks your recliner is their recliner too

The La-Z-Boy iClean Recliner now features a new Pet-Friendly Fabric selection from iClean, designed to fit naturally into everyday life with pets.

MANILA, Philippines — There is a familiar scene in many pet-loving homes.

You finally sit down after a long day. You get comfortable. You recline. Then your dog jumps beside you, your cat curls up on the seat, or your furry companion claims the armrest for a nap.

At some point, you stop asking whether your pet is allowed on the furniture. They already have their favorite spot.

Living with pets means sharing your home with fur, occasional spills and the occasional scratch. It also means having furniture that fits naturally into everyday life.

A recliner for the people who share their homes with pets

Pet-friendly living does not mean giving up on beautiful or comfortable furniture. It means choosing pieces that fit the way you actually live.

The La-Z-Boy iClean Recliner now features a new Pet-Friendly Fabric selection from iClean, designed to fit naturally into everyday life with pets. It gives pet owners a comfortable place to relax without having to treat their furniture like something that needs to be protected from everyday life.

The iClean Pet Friendly fabric is made with everyday pet life in mind. It helps repel water and resist stains while keeping its color fresh. It is also pH-balanced, gentle on the skin and free from formaldehyde.

The fabric is designed to better handle the normal wear and tear that comes with living with small pet dogs, including everyday contact and occasional scratching. With its durable construction and thoughtful design, it is made to complement the everyday lifestyle of pet owners. Its antimicrobial properties also provide added protection, helping keep the fabric fresh for everyday use.

Pet-friendly living is already happening in BGC

Pet-friendly spaces are becoming part of everyday life in BGC, where businesses are creating environments that welcome both pets and their owners.

Among them are La-Z-Boy’s partners in BGC, Pretty Bubble Boutique and Zootopia.

For Pretty Bubble Boutique, quality furniture is part of creating a comfortable experience for both customers and their pets:

“As a high-end pet shop, we are committed to using quality equipment and furniture that are built to last while ensuring the comfort, safety and convenience of both our customers and their pets.

That is why we are excited about the La-Z-Boy Pet-Friendly Fabric Recliner. With La-Z-Boy’s long-standing reputation for quality recliners, we are glad to see the brand offering innovative solutions designed for pet families.”

As more businesses embrace pet-friendly spaces, the idea of creating environments for both people and pets continues to grow.

Because they’re part of the family

For pet owners, furniture is part of everyday life. It is where families gather, where weekends slow down and where pets inevitably find a way to get comfortable. A recliner becomes part of those ordinary moments, whether it is a dog curling up beside you during movie night or a cat settling in for an afternoon nap.

Pet-friendly furniture simply works with the way people live. You do not have to choose between a comfortable home and a home your pets can enjoy. And perhaps that is what makes a home feel like home.

Sometimes, you simply have to make room.

More places to find comfort

As it celebrates its 99th year, La-Z-Boy continues to expand across the country, bringing its signature comfort to more communities and families.

La-Z-Boy has opened its newest store at Robinsons Magnolia, bringing its signature comfort and timeless style closer to customers in New Manila and surrounding areas.

Watch out for more La-Z-Boy Gallery openings this year in Opus Mall, SM Lanang and SM Nuvali.

Find the new iClean Pet-Friendly La-Z-Boy fabric recliners at La-Z-Boy Galleries and BLIMS Fine Furniture showrooms. www.la-z-boyphilippines.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by La-Z-Boy. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.