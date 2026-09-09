â€˜Hindi lang barya.â€™ How this delivery rider turns customer tips into daily meals for Metro Manila strays

‘Hindi lang barya.’ How this delivery rider turns customer tips into daily meals for Metro Manila strays

MANILA, Philippines — “Barya lang.” Nowadays, many see loose change as small amounts that can barely buy daily essentials. But for one GrabFood rider, saving customer tips—sometimes spare sukli—becomes a lifeline for Metro Manila’s countless stray animals.

You’ve probably seen one of Benj Paz’s trending videos on Instagram or TikTok. He’s become one of social media's most quietly stirring vloggers in recent months, turning an ordinary livelihood into something extraordinary, one delivery at a time.

Philstar.com recently met with Paz, or Kuya Benj to many, and learned more about his deep love and genuine care for furry friends on the streets.

How it all started

It began with grief.

In 2025, Paz lost his dog. Not just a pet, he says, but family. "Isa sa pinakamabigat na pinagdaanan ko ay ang pagkawala ng aso na itinuturing kong tunay na kapamilya," he recounted.

The hurt lingered. Then, one day this January, while he waited on a customer, a stray dog wandered up to him. It sniffed. It stayed. It followed him to his next stop. Paz, seeing how hungry it was, shared his own food and his own water.

Photo courtesy of Benj Paz

This encounter was posted as a simple “day in a life” vlog by a GrabFood rider, which tugged at the hearts of many. Hoping to feed the dog again, he bought dog food the next day, but the stray was gone. He searched, and searched, for weeks even, but it never returned.

“Sabi nila, baka reincarnation ng dog ko,” Paz told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview. “Pinakain ko na lamang ang dog food sa ibang stray animals. Hanggang sa paulit-ulit ko na itong ginawa. Dito nagsimula ang misyon kong magpakain sa mga hayop na nangangailangan.”

In a separate bag, he brings personally prepared food with meat, rice and vegetables, along with dry food, water and paper plates and cups.

Paz receives pet supplies from Grab to help in his daily feeding of stray dogs and cats (left photo).

“Kapag wala akong delivery at may madaanan akong gutom na hayop, humihinto ako sandali para mapakain sila. May mga regular na rin akong pinapakain. Minsan, marinig pa lang nila ang tunog ng motor ko, alam na nilang ako iyon,” he shared.

“Nakakatuwang isipin na kahit hayop sila, nakikilala nila ang taong nagbibigay sa kanila ng pagkain at pagmamahal.”

Before he knew it, his grief had been replaced with the love of not just one but now hundreds of furry friends, including cats.

How his livelihood empowers lives

Today, social media users who follow Paz’s deliveries and feeding also recognize his “alkansya” where he puts his customers tips.

“Iniipon ko po ang mga tip at sukli na natatanggap ko sa isang plastic bottle. Maliit man o malaki, malaking tulong po ang bawat halaga. Kapag naipon, nakakabili na ito ng dog food at cat food para sa mga pinapakain ko,” Paz explained.

And every centavo counts, because 100% goes to him. Under Grab’s100% Tip Policy, tips given through the app or in cash go straight to the rider.

To this, Paz said, “ Dahil sa inyong mga booking at lalo na sa mga kusang nagbibigay ng tip, natutulungan kong maitaguyod ang aking pamilya at mapakain ang mga stray dogs and cats. Ang bawat tip po ninyo ay maaaring maging isang pagkain para sa isang hayop na walang ibang maaasahan.”

Before joining GrabFood, Paz was a full-time waiter and barista at a restaurant in Marikina City, where he also lives with his wife and two young children.

For a while, he did both: GrabFood by day, restaurant by night. In 2019, he chose Grab for good—better earnings, more flexible hours.

“Nasa sarili kong diskarte ang kita—mas nagsisikap at nagtitiis, mas may pagkakataong kumita,” Paz noted, adding that Grab initially provided all his gears, from the helmet and uniform to his delivery box.

Paz expressed, “Malaking pagbabago ang naibigay sa akin ng Grab. Mas nakakasama ko ang pamilya ko at nagkakaroon pa ako ng oras para sa isa sa mga bagay na mahalaga sa puso ko—ang pagpapakain sa mga stray dogs and cats.”

With a stable livelihood coupled by his unrelenting hard work, Paz is able to dream for a better life for his family—and the stray animals.

“Pangarap ko po na balang araw ay magkaroon ako ng kahit maliit na shelter para sa mga stray dogs and cats. Gusto kong mabigyan sila ng ligtas na tahanan, sapat na pagkain, at pagmamahal. Hindi man ako mayaman, pangarap kong gamitin ang anumang mayroon ako para makatulong sa mga nilalang na walang ibang nagtatanggol sa kanila,” Paz concluded.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Grab. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



