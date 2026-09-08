Gant introduces Theo James as global brand ambassador

In the campaign, James wears key looks from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection, from elevated outerwear and tailoring to everyday essentials that have defined the brand for generations.

The British actor fronts the Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, photographed in New York City.



MANILA, Philippines — Gant welcomes acclaimed British actor Theo James as its new Global Brand Ambassador. Launching with the Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, photographed in Tribeca, New York City, the partnership reflects a shared appreciation for timeless style and Gant's enduring vision of American Sportswear.

Recognized for his work across film and television, including roles in The White Lotus, The Gentlemen and Divergent, James has built a career defined by versatility and considered choices.

His understated personal style and appreciation for quality align naturally with Gant's approach to American sportswear, where heritage, craftsmanship and effortless sophistication remain at the heart of every collection.

"What drew me to Gant is that it feels timeless,” says Theo James. “The legacy of the brand is respected while remaining completely relevant today. There’s an honesty in that balance. The clothes have an ease that’s unmistakable, expressed with a refinement that never goes out of style”

"At Gant, we've always believed that great style is defined by authenticity and quality," says Fredrik Malm, CEO of Gant. "Theo embodies those values naturally, making him an ideal partner as we continue to share our vision of modern American sportswear with audiences around the world."

In the campaign, James wears key looks from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection, from elevated outerwear and tailoring to everyday essentials that have defined the brand for generations. The season draws inspiration from the energy of 1990s New York and the relaxed spirit of American sportswear, bringing together rich textures and confident layering in a wardrobe that feels distinctly Gant: rooted in heritage and designed for today.

Gant announces the arrival of its latest collection at two of Manila’s premier shopping destinations: SM Megamall and Shangri-La Plaza, introducing Filipino customers to Gant’s distinctive blend of timeless American sportswear, Ivy League heritage and modern style. As Manila’s fashion culture continues to embrace a more versatile approach to occasion wear, sportswear, and relaxed dressing, Gant offers a wardrobe that balances heritage, sophistication, and ease.

Founded in New Haven, Connecticut in 1949, Gant is today a global lifestyle brand with more than 700 stores across 80 markets worldwide. Defined by quality, attention to detail, and a passion for well-made products, Gant creates pieces designed not only to be worn, but to be lived in and loved for years to come.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Gant. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.