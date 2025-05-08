Recipe: Braised eggplants for a change

MANILA, Philippines — Have you always cooked your eggplants into Tortang Talong or included them in your Sinigang, Kare-Kare, Pinakbet, and Dinengdeng? It might be time for you to try cooking eggplants in a different way.

How about braising them? Here is an easy braised eggplants recipe recommended by Mama Sita’s marketing executive and weekend super cook Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad.

Braised Talong with Bell Pepper

Ingredients:

6 pcs. medium-sized talong (eggplants), sliced

1/2 cup oil for frying

1 pc. red onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

100 grams minced pork

Pinch of ground black pepper

2 pcs. medium-sized bell peppers

4 tbsps. Mama Sita’s Oyster Sauce

1/2 cup water

Chopped wansuy (cilantro) for garnish (optional)

Procedure:

1. Heat oil in pan and fry eggplants until the sides are golden and the inner green part is puffed. Drain off excess oil. Set aside.

2. Remove leftover oil from the pan. With the remaining oil coating the pan, sauté onion, garlic and minced pork. Season with black pepper.

3. Add bell pepper and stir-fry.

4. Add oyster sauce, mix, and water. Simmer until slightly thick.

5. Add in fried eggplants, stir gently, and let it absorb the sauce for a couple of minutes.

*Serves 3 to 4 persons

