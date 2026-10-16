Brigade of culinary visionaries ushers in a new dining era at Novotel Manila Araneta City

MANILA, Philippines — There is something stirring in the kitchens of Novotel Manila Araneta City. Following its 10th year, the hotel is sharpening its culinary identity through a collection of new and reimagined dining experiences: Freshfinity, a modern buffet concept at Food Exchange Manila; the reopening of Indulge Gelato; a new plant-forward menu at Gourmet Bar by Novotel; and the Halal certification of its banquet kitchen.

Together, they signal a broader evolution in the way the hotel approaches food one that brings together global flavours, thoughtful sourcing, culinary craftsmanship and a more conscious way of dining.

At the center of this evolution are three chefs, each bringing a distinct point of view to the table: Cluster Executive Chef for Outlets Athena Tuble, Cluster Executive Pastry Chef Angelique “Angel” Llantanda and Cluster Executive Chef for Banquet Michael Ramos.

A buffet reimagined:Freshfinity at Food Exchange Manila

At Food Exchange Manila, Freshfinity takes the familiar abundance of buffet dining and gives it a more focused culinary identity one shaped not only by variety, but by responsible dining, local partnerships and a thoughtful balance of global inspiration and Filipino expression.

Led by Chef Athena Tuble, the concept unfolds across six culinary stations, travelling from the aromatic kitchens of India and the comforts of Asia to Japanese precision and Italian classics, before arriving at premium seafood and generous cuts from the carving board.

The Maharaja puts fragrant spices and richly layered Indian dishes centre stage, while Flavors of Asia offers handcrafted dim sum and regional favourites. Sakura Sumi turns to Japan with fresh salmon and tuna sashimi, premium maki and other specialties, while Cucina Italiana serves freshly prepared pasta and artisanal pizzas.

Brasserie Maison brings together premium meats and seafood, while Butcher’s Block celebrates the pleasures of a proper roast with chef-selected cuts carved to order. Yet Freshfinity’s ambitions extend beyond variety.

At the heart of the concept are “Our Table Values” a commitment to responsible dining, sustainable choices, support for local communities and a culinary experience where global inspiration meets local identity.

Freshfinity embraces a more mindful approach to buffet dining through thoughtfully portioned dishes that encourage guests to explore more flavors without unnecessary excess.

Each dish is prepared and presented in considered portions to help preserve freshness, maintain quality and make the most of every ingredient.

Guests can discover new dishes, return for more of their favorites and enjoy the freedom of an unlimited buffet experience while helping reduce food waste. It is an approach that keeps the generosity of buffet dining while giving each serving greater purpose.

Supporting local farms, fisheries and producers

Behind the abundance is an effort to build closer and more meaningful relationships with Filipino farmers, fishing communities, local suppliers and family-owned businesses, bringing the provenance of ingredients into the dining experience.

Through locally sourced and Filipino-owned partners including Meliomar, A2Z, Metro Pacific and Auro Chocolate, Freshfinity brings responsibly sourced produce, seafood, cacao, coffee, fruits and other ingredients to the table.

These partnerships allow Freshfinity to go beyond sourcing ingredients locally. They contribute to local livelihoods, help preserve Filipino food traditions and give guests an opportunity to experience the distinctive ingredients and flavors of the Philippines.

Global inspiration, local expression

While Freshfinity takes diners on a journey across different cuisines, its culinary identity remains rooted in Filipino ingredients, flavors and heritage.

Familiar recipes and traditional tastes are reimagined through contemporary techniques, creative presentation and influences from around the world. The result is food that feels recognizable and comforting while offering something fresh and unexpected.

By bringing together global creativity and local heritage, Freshfinity gives greater meaning to what arrives on the plate celebrating where ingredients come from, the people behind them and the evolving tastes of today’s diners.

Freshfinity is available every Friday for dinner and every Saturday and Sunday for lunch and dinner, priced at P2,799 nett per person.

The return of indulgence

There are few pleasures quite as immediate as a beautifully laminated croissant, a slice of cake with afternoon coffee, or a pastry picked up simply because it looked too good to leave behind.

That spirit of everyday indulgence defines the newly reopened Indulge Gelato & Bakery. Under the direction of Chef Angelique “Angel” Llantanda, the gelato corner returns with refreshed interiors and a broader collection of sweet and new savoury creations.

The pastry counter is particularly tempting. New creations include the Matcha Croissant, Strawberry Ribbon, Pain au Chocolat and distinctly Filipino Ube Cheese Croissant. For something more decadent, there is Mango Shortcake, Matcha Biscoff Cheesecake and Triple Chocolate Mousse.

Fresh from the oven are playful combinations that borrow from both local comfort food and contemporary bakery culture: Chicken Adobo Pocket, Longganisa Egg Danish, Buko Danish, Brownie Pain Suisse, Tuna Danish and Coffee Bun, amongst others.

It is a bakery that does not take pleasure too seriously and is all the more appealing for it.

Putting plants at the center of the plate

At Gourmet Bar by Novotel, vegetables are no longer relegated to the side of the plate. Chef Michael Ramos introduces a plant-forward menu built around vegetables, grains, legumes and other wholesome ingredients, approaching wellness not through restriction but through flavor.

Part of Novotel’s Four Pillars of Life campaign, Longevity at Novotel embraces a refreshingly simple idea: living well begins with the choices we make every day. It is about feeling good, sleeping deeply, moving with ease and creating meaningful connections with the people and places around us.

The brand is embracing a more plant-forward approach to dining, with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and dishes that bring together flavour, freshness and nourishment. The result is food designed not simply to satisfy, but to make guests feel good proving that a more balanced way of eating can still be one of life’s great pleasures.

Featured dishes the Seared Cabbage Steak is layered with miso cream, furikake and crisp nori, while the Cauliflower Bibimbap replaces traditional rice with cauliflower, accompanied by vegetables, edamame, crispy tofu and sesame gochujang.

For something heartier, the Brown Lentils and Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl combines earthy lentils and roasted sweet potato with fresh vegetables, avocado and a miso-turmeric dressing.

Rather than presenting plant-forward dining as an alternative, Gourmet Bar makes the case for it simply as another pleasurable way to eat colourful, satisfying and full of character.

A more inclusive banquet table

Chef Michael Ramos also oversees the hotel’s banquet culinary program, where another significant development is taking place. The Novotel Manila Banquet Kitchen has received Halal certification, broadening the hotel’s ability to cater more inclusively to meetings, conferences, weddings and social celebrations.

Its banquet repertoire draws from diverse culinary traditions, with Indian and Chinese cuisines among its particular strengths. The hotel’s affinity for Indian cuisine is especially well established through Prana Indian Cuisine, its homegrown Indian restaurant located alongside Food Exchange Manila.

Together, these offerings reflect a more considered approach to banquet dining one that places cultural authenticity, inclusivity and the pleasures of a well-curated table at the heart of every gathering.

Three culinary visionaries, one direction

Although Freshfinity, Indulge Gelato & Bakery, Gourmet Bar and the banquet kitchens occupy their own culinary worlds, the personalities of the chefs behind them give this new chapter its character.

After 10 years, Novotel Manila Araneta City appears less interested in simply adding more to the table than in reconsidering what deserves a place on it. From sashimi and freshly carved roasts to ube croissants, cauliflower bibimbap and more inclusive banquet menus, its latest culinary chapter is defined by range, but also by a clearer sense of purpose.

And, perhaps most importantly, an appetite for what comes next.

For restaurant inquiries and reservations, contact (+632) 8990 7888 or email H7090@accor.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Novotel. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.