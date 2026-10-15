REVIEW: As RAM costs rise, the HUAWEI MatePad Air makes a case for value

Despite rising component costs driven by the global memory supply crunch, the HUAWEI MatePad Air’s price increase remains relatively modest. At P59,999, it retains 12GB of physical RAM, 8GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of storage, while offering a more complete package.

MANILA, Philippines — Buying a new phone, tablet or laptop requires weighing the features you need against what you're willing to spend, especially as the components powering these devices become more expensive.

The growing demand for AI has added to that pressure, with tech companies investing heavily in data centers that require vast amounts of memory. TechPatrol has reported price increases of as much as 32% to 33% in leading flagship tablets. So, as capable devices become more expensive, how much can you get for your money without compromising on performance?

The HUAWEI MatePad Air makes a strong case as one of the best-value options in the premium tablet market, combining 12GB of physical RAM, an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, AI productivity tools and a complete set of bundled accessories. Despite a slight price increase, its inclusion of the keyboard, M-Pencil Pro and mouse gives buyers a more complete productivity setup without the added expense of purchasing these essentials separately. Here’s how the tablet delivers on that value:

A better deal on RAM and a bundled setup

RAM is a specification many buyers might once have overlooked in favor of a device's processor, amera or display. But as AI tools become part of everyday workflows and users run more applications simultaneously, memory plays a bigger role in keeping devices responsive.

This has fueled what the tech industry calls “RAMageddon,” a global memory supply crunch driven partly by the expansion of AI infrastructure. As manufacturers prioritize memory for data centers, conventional DRAM used in consumer electronics faces mounting cost pressures.

The effects are reaching Philippine retail, too. A report from GadgetPilipinas cited an example: a 2TB SSD whose price climbed from P3,098 in early 2025 to P22,249 in 2026, an increase of more than sixfold. While SSDs use NAND flash rather than DRAM, the price surge illustrates how the broader memory and storage market is being affected.

TrendForce reported in September 2026 that conventional DRAM contract prices were projected to rise by another 10% to 15% in the fourth quarter, while NAND flash prices were expected to increase by 15% to 20%. These component costs do not translate directly into equivalent increases in device prices, but manufacturers must decide whether to absorb them, pass them on to buyers or adjust hardware configurations.

Despite rising component costs driven by the global memory supply crunch, the HUAWEI MatePad Air’s price increase remains relatively modest. At P59,999, it retains 12GB of physical RAM, 8GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of storage, while offering a more complete package.

The keyboard, M-Pencil Pro and mouse are included, alongside access to productivity tools without additional subscription fees for the bundled features. For buyers, that means fewer accessories to purchase separately, as compared to its competitors with separate purchases for accessories, and more value from a premium tablet right out of the box.

During our hands-on experience, such a configuration was more than capable; switching between WPS AI, Canva, Zoom and other open files felt less like managing the tablet and more like simply getting work done. Having multiple tasks ready in the background made it easier to move between them without constantly waiting for apps to reload.

With its memory configuration intact and a relatively modest price adjustment, the MatePad Air makes a case for value in a market where capable hardware is becoming more expensive. Its 10,100mAh battery and 66W SuperCharge further support longer work sessions, rounding out a setup designed for demanding everyday use.

AI that gets work done

From catching up on a lengthy report to preparing a presentation, AI can help cut down the time spent on routine tasks. The HUAWEI MatePad Air brings these shortcuts into familiar productivity and creative tools, making it easier to move from gathering information to getting work done.

WPS AI can summarize lengthy PDFs, help visualize spreadsheet data and, our favorite, build presentations from a topic or source document.

Meanwhile, HUAWEI Notes AI helps users keep up with meetings and classes through speech-to-text with multi-speaker identification, while Note Replay makes it easier to revisit recordings alongside notes. For math problems students will love, you can write a problem, use the lasso tool, and have AI Tutor break down solutions step by step.

Creative work gets similar support through GoPaint, where users can build illustrations from scratch, experiment with color palettes or try frame-by-frame animation.

With HUAWEI AppGallery, users can find many of the essential apps they need for work and play, while AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini and DeepSeek offer additional support for research, brainstorming and other everyday tasks.

Thin design, big screen

All these tools come together on a spacious 12-inch display, making it easier to work across documents and more comfortable experience in tackling projects that require prolonged screen use.

At just 5.3mm thick and approximately 509g, the Huawei MatePad Air packs this productivity setup into a slim, lightweight design that is easy to carry between meetings, classes and work spots.

Dubbed the “World’s Best Screen,” the HUAWEI MatePad Air’s 2.8K OLED PaperMatte Display combines sharp visuals with a more comfortable viewing experience. Unlike LCD panels, which rely on a backlight, OLED pixels illuminate individually, allowing for deeper blacks, stronger contrast and a slimmer display design. While OLED technology typically costs more than LCD, it delivers a more premium viewing experience.

The PaperMatte surface further enhances the display for longer work sessions by reducing reflections. HUAWEI cites 20% better anti-reflection than the previous generation, while its paper-like texture provides a more controlled feel when writing or sketching with the M-Pencil Pro.

We found the screen easier to view in brighter spaces, while the added friction made writing and sketching with the M-Pencil Pro feel more controlled than on a typical glass display.

A 4-in-1 setup for work, study, creativity and entertainment

The MatePad Air shifts easily between tasks, with the keyboard, M-Pencil Pro and mouse included in the box.

For work, attaching the keyboard turns the MatePad Air into a PC-like workstation, making writing, editing and multitasking feel familiar. WPS AI further streamlines the experience, helping users get through everyday tasks more efficiently.

For study and creativity, the M-Pencil Pro makes jotting down notes and sketching ideas feel natural on the PaperMatte surface. HUAWEI Notes AI can transcribe discussions, while GoPaint lets users turn ideas into illustrations and animations.

For presentations and downtime, the M-Pencil Pro doubles as an Air Mouse for navigating slides and pointing out details. Once work is done, the 12-inch display is ready for movies, YouTube or casual browsing.

‘World’s best screen delivering the all-round 4-in-1 AI productivity’

As AI workloads grow and memory supply pressures push up component costs, the HUAWEI MatePad Air stands out by balancing RAM capacity, AI-powered productivity and overall value.

First, its 12GB of physical RAM, 8GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of storage support demanding workflows. Despite rising memory costs, the MatePad Air comes with a relatively modest price increase, helping users get capable hardware without a steep jump in spending.

Second, its AI capabilities, with tools such as WPS AI, HUAWEI Notes AI and GoPaint help users work across documents, notes and creative projects.

Finally, at P59,999, the tablet includes the Smart Magnetic Keyboard, M-Pencil Pro and mouse, sparing buyers the extra expense of purchasing essential accessories separately.

By combining ample memory, practical AI tools and a complete productivity setup, the MatePad Air makes a compelling case for value in the premium tablet market

The Huawei MatePad Air is available on Huawei Online Store, Lazada and Shopee.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with HUAWEI. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.