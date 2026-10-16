Life Insurance Consciousness Month: Sun Life urges Filipinos to turn financial awareness into action

Insurance cannot prevent serious illness, accidents, loss of income or death in the family. But it can help families manage the financial impact and preserve the savings and plans they have worked hard to build.

MANILA, Philippines — Every October, Life Insurance Consciousness Month reminds Filipinos of the importance of protecting themselves and their families from life’s uncertainties. However, awareness is only the first step. The more meaningful question is whether that awareness leads to action.

That question is especially relevant today. Rising living costs are forcing many families to focus on immediate expenses, often at the expense of longer-term security.

Sun Life’s Financial Resilience Index 2026 found that the proportion of highly resilient Filipino households fell from 33% to 19%. Only 7% of respondents said they felt very financially secure, while just 24% believed they could sustain themselves for more than six months without income.

Preparing for what we cannot predict

Financial confidence does not require having every eventuality covered at once. It begins with practical steps: building an emergency fund, understanding household risks, setting longer-term goals, and putting appropriate protection in place. What matters is starting early and reviewing the plan as circumstances change.

“We prepare for many of life’s important moments, but we also need to prepare for those we do not see coming,” said JJ Moreno, country head and CEO of Sun Life Philippines. “Insurance gives families a financial safety net, so an illness, accident, or loss of income does not have to undo everything they have worked hard to build.”

Insurance cannot prevent serious illness, accidents, loss of income or death in the family. But it can help families manage the financial impact and preserve the savings and plans they have worked hard to build.

Protection, however, is not one-size-fits-all. The right financial plan depends on a person’s income, responsibilities, goals and stage of life.

“Life doesn’t stand still, and neither should your financial plan,” Moreno said. “What matters is putting the right foundation in place early, then having the discipline to review and strengthen it as your life changes.”

JJ Moreno, country head and CEO of Sun Life Philippines

Making financial knowledge practical

Insurance works best when people understand the purpose it serves, the risks it addresses, and how it fits alongside savings, investments, healthcare planning and retirement preparation.

Moreno said, "We, as insurers, therefore have a responsibility that extends beyond offering products. We must make financial concepts easier to understand, provide guidance people can trust, and design solutions that are accessible and relevant to everyday Filipino life."

Choosing an insurer built for the long term

Preparedness is not solely the responsibility of individuals. It must also be demonstrated by the institutions entrusted with protecting them.

An insurance policy is a promise that may need to be fulfilled years or even decades after it is issued. Policyholders should therefore consider not only the coverage being offered but also the financial strength, stability, governance, and long-term record of the insurer behind it.

For over 130 years, Sun Life Philippines has helped generations of Filipinos pursue financial security, drawing on the strength and experience of being part of a global financial services organization operating in several markets around the world. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. recorded PHP 33.5 billion in total premium income, retaining its position as the country's leading life insurance company.

Financial strength is ultimately demonstrated by an insurer’s ability to fulfill its promises. In 2025, Sun Life Philippines paid more than P5.25 billion in claims, providing financial support to its clients when they needed it the most.

"Being No. 1 provides evidence of financial strength and Filipinos’ continued trust, but leadership cannot be defined by rankings alone," said Moreno. "It must be sustained through prudent management, dependable service, responsible innovation, and the ability to keep earning people’s trust."

Staying ahead means earning trust

For Sun Life Philippines, staying ahead means building on financial strength while expanding access to protection, improving the client experience, and helping more Filipinos make informed financial decisions.

This requires making insurance easier to understand and access, while combining the convenience of technology with the judgment and empathy that human advisors provide. It also means consistently delivering on the promises made to clients.

Life Insurance Consciousness Month should therefore be about more than awareness. It should prompt every Filipino to ask: If life changes suddenly, how prepared am I, and have I chosen a financial partner capable of standing by its promises?

“Since we cannot foresee the future, we need to take action in the present,” Moreno said. “That’s why the most important decisions are the ones we make today. These decisions prepare us, not just for what’s planned, but for what isn’t.”

True insurance consciousness begins when awareness becomes action, action builds resilience and resilience gives families the confidence to face an uncertain future.

To get started on your road to financial confidence, visit www.sunlife.com.ph or talk to a Sun Life Advisor today.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Sun Life. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.