World-class entertainment lights up the holiday season at SM Mall of Asia Arena

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! is bringing some groove to the holiday season.

MANILA, Philippines — The holiday season is turning up the volume at SM Mall of Asia Arena, the most loved venue for live entertainment in the Philippines, where fans can experience world-class productions and maxed-out experiences with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

As one of the country’s premier live entertainment destinations, SM Arena-managed venues continue to be the preferred venue of leading local and international artists bringing their tours to the Philippines. From global pop and rock acts to K-pop superstars and family entertainment, the world-class venue has become a stage for some of the biggest and most anticipated live shows in the country.

This holiday season, the most loved venue is ready to deliver another lineup of unforgettable live experiences. Fans can look forward to international acts, high-energy performances, spectacular productions and magical holiday moments, all taking center stage at the Arena.

Check out this line up of international acts touring the iconic venue:

Charlie Puth Whatever’s Clever! World Tour - October 14

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Get ready for an evening of chart-topping pop as Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charlie Puth brings his Whatever’s Clever! World Tour to Manila. Known for hits including “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “Attention,” “One Call Away,” and “Left and Right,” Puth is set to deliver a live experience featuring songs from his latest studio album alongside fan favorites from his career.

Jason Mraz Asia Tour 2026 - October 27

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Multi-platinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz returns to Manila for his Asia Tour 2026. With more than two decades in the music industry, Mraz continues to connect generations through timeless hits and heartfelt songs, making his return to the Arena a must-see experience for longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

soft by lany the world tour - November 6 and 12

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American pop-rock and indie-pop band LANY brings its soft by lany the world tour is also coming to SM Seaside Cebu Arena. Known for fan favorites including “ILYSB” and “Malibu Nights,” the band will showcase music from its sixth studio album, offering fans an intimate take on its signature sound and emotional storytelling.

5 Seconds of Summer: Everyone’s a Star! World Tour - November 11, 12, 29

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Australian pop-rock favorites 5 Seconds of Summer are bringing their Everyone’s a Star! World Tour to Manila. Known for global hits including “She Looks So Perfect” and “Amnesia,” the band will perform songs from its sixth studio album alongside fan favorites from its celebrated career.

Wave to Earth - The Pieces Tour - November 15

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South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth returns to Manila with The Pieces Tour. Daniel Kim, John Cha, and Shin Dong-gyu have built a dedicated global following with their distinctive blend of lo-fi, dream-pop, and alternative sounds. Fans can expect another atmospheric live performance at the Arena.

2026 LE SSERAFIM Tour Pureflow in Manila - December 5 and 6

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K-pop powerhouse LE SSERAFIM is set to take over the Arena with its 2026 Tour Pureflow in Manila. The two-day show brings the group back to one of the Philippines’ premier concert venues for an exciting celebration of its music, performance, and global fandom.

The Redline NCT 127 5th Tour NEO City: Manila - December 12

Tickets coming soon

Closing the year with a high-energy K-pop spectacle, NCT 127 brings its fifth tour, The Redline, to Manila. Fans can look forward to powerful performances, crowd favorites, and new stages as the group brings its global tour to the Arena.

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! - November to December

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The holiday season gets even more magical with Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! Families and fans of all ages can join Mickey and friends as they remix beloved Disney tunes and bring stories from The Little Mermaid, Moana, The Lion King, Frozen 2, and Wish to life on the ice.

With music, colorful production numbers, beloved characters, and spectacular performances, Disney On Ice delivers a magical live experience for families and Disney fans looking to make the holidays extra memorable.

Make every show count with SM Ticketmaster

From international concert tours to family entertainment, SM Mall of Asia Arena continues to bring world-class live experiences closer to Filipino audiences.

As the most loved venue for some of the country’s biggest shows, the Arena continues to be the stage of choice for artists and productions from the Philippines and around the world. With every performance, fans can expect the scale, production, and energy that make live entertainment truly maxed out.

And with SM Ticketmaster, getting event-ready is easier than ever.

Create an SM Ticketmaster account to discover upcoming shows, manage your tickets, and secure your seats to the live experiences you want to see.

This holiday season, make your plans count. Catch your favorite artists, discover new experiences and celebrate the season with live entertainment at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Create your SM Ticketmaster account.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.