Pokemon Truck brings 'Pokopia' gaming stations to malls across Metro Manila starting this October

MANILA, Philippines — The Pokemon Truck begins its tour of Metro Manila this October, inviting fans in the Philippines to experience “Pokemon Pokopia” on Nintendo Switch 2 at participating malls until January 2027.

The Philippine tour follows an enthusiastic reception in Singapore and Malaysia, where the truck welcomed more than 250,000 visitors in total.

Under the campaign “Play “Pokémon Pokopia” Game with Pokémon Truck at Your Town!”, fans in the Philippines can now look forward to enjoying the experience at a participating mall near them.

Six Nintendo Switch 2 gaming stations await, giving fans a chance to try the games for themselves. Four stations inside of the truck, feature “Pokemon Pokopia”, where players can create their own world with Pokemon, while the other two offer a selection of Nintendo games at featured stops.

Each station comes with a Nintendo Switch 2 system, a “Pokemon Pokopia”-themed board, and easy-to-follow instructions. Friendly staff will be on hand to explain how to play and offer support, helping both first-time players and experienced fans enjoy their time with the games.

With dynamic LED displays and comfortable sofa seating, the custom-built, 17-foot truck provides a welcoming space to sit down, play and discover the world of “Pokemon Pokopia.”

There’s plenty to enjoy beyond playing the games. The interactive photo zone and decorative wall offer fun spots to take photos and capture memories of the visit.

In the outdoor area, children and families can meet Pikachu in person and spend time at the coloring corner, making each stop a special experience for Pokemon fans.

As a keepsake, guests can take home a commemorative “Pokemon Pokopia” sun visor featuring Pokemon designs. The visors will be handed out on site while supplies last.

“We’re bringing the Pokemon Truck to malls across Metro Manila so that as many people in the Philippines as possible can enjoy this experience,” said Kenichiro Fujino, manager at The Pokemon Company.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the wonderful world of Pokemon Pokopia. Even if you can’t visit the malls, keep an eye out for the truck as it travels around the city on weekdays. We can’t wait for you to try the game!”

The Pokemon Company will continue to connect with fans across the Philippines through activities and experiences that bring the world of Pokémon closer to them.

List of locations and dates

The Pokemon Truck will be roving along specific routes in Parañaque, Las Piñas, Bacoor, Muntinlupa, Imus, Dasmariñas and General Trias until January 24, 2027.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays: The truck will circulate within city areas.

Fridays to Sundays: The truck will anchor at selected locations, where visitors can enjoy the full gaming experience along with the event stage and “Pokemon Pokopia” activity zones.

For the fixed locations, the Pokemon Truck is slated to make its appearance in the following malls on these dates*, coupled with an event stage and activities featuring different Pokemon Pokopia zones.

October 2 to 4 at Market! Market!

October 9 to 11 at Ayala Malls Evo City

October 13 to 15 at Ayala Malls Evo City

October 16 to 18 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

October 23 to 25 at Ayala Malls Arca South

November 6 to 8 at Ayala Malls Nuvali

November 13 to 15 at Ayala Malls Evo City

November 20 to 22 at Ayala Malls Vermosa

November 27 to 29 at Ayala Malls Arca South

December 4 to 6 at Ayala Malls Vermosa

January 8 to 10, 2027 at Market! Market!

January 15 to 17, 2027 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

January 22 to 24, 2027 at Ayala Malls Nuvali

Fans may be treated to Pikachu mascot appearances during selected weekend sessions. Appearances will take place on selected Saturdays and Sundays at designated time slots, subject to event arrangements.

For latest updates, please refer to the official Facebook page here.

*Dates and venue may be subject to change.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Pokemon. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.