Recipe: Pinoy version of the French Ratatouille

MANILA, Philippines — Ratatouille is a summer vegetable stew of tomatoes, zucchini, peppers and eggplant mixed with onion, garlic, and a combination of some herbs and spices.

This French dish started as peasant food but eventually found its way to fine dining restaurants. Today, how good the Ratatouille is in a French restaurant is a good gauge of how good its French food is in general.

Dr. Efren "Boy" Vazquez, a well-known restaurateur and chef, has long created a Pinoy version of the French Ratatouille for his famous Café Juanita in Capitolyo, Pasig City.

He shared the recipe for his Pinoy Ratatoy and even demonstrated how to cook the dish in special cooking session held at The Maya Kitchen. It is his local spin on the French original, and he built his dish around zucchini, tomatoes and eggplant, with tuyo (dried fish), adding the familiar Pinoy taste into it.

Try it in your kitchen and see how it turns out for you.

Pinoy Ratatoy

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. olive oil

10 grams chopped garlic

5 grams chopped onion

30 grams tuyo flakes

1 tbsp. zucchini

5 pcs. fresh tomatoes, chopped

3 tbsps. wansoy (cilantro), chopped

1/4 tsp. Tabasco Hot Sauce

Eggplant, sliced

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic, onion and tuyo flakes in olive oil.

2. Add zucchini, tomatoes and wansoy.

3. Season with Tabasco sauce.

4. Fry eggplant slices and mix them into the cooked Ratatoy.

