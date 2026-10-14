Erwan Heussaff's dish inspired by Eastern Samar fish patty Podpod

MANILA, Philippines – From 2010 to 2016, The Maya Kitchen offered the Culinary Elite Program. It was a special cooking demonstration series featuring chefs and restaurateurs who were given a platform to share their curated recipes.

The Maya Kitchen revived its Culinary Elite Program, which returned with a renewed purpose — to highlight heritage Filipino ingredients, strengthen connections with regional food producers, and reintroduce Filipino pantry staples to a new generation through contemporary techniques and storytelling.

According to Ernesto Fajardo, President of Liberty Commodities Corp., the initiative reinforces the brand's deeper connection to Filipino culinary culture.

"For decades, Maya has been part of Filipino family traditions — from breakfast hotcakes to first baking experiences in the kitchen. Reviving The Maya Kitchen Culinary Elite allows us to strengthen that legacy by working closely with chefs and storytellers who share our passion for promoting Filipino culinary education and innovation. Through this initiative, we continue the work of both Maya and The Maya Kitchen in inspiring Filipinos to cook, learn, and rediscover our food heritage," Fajardo said.

Consultant Nina Daza Puyat, who has long championed Filipino cuisine and food education, added: “The Maya Kitchen has always been about sharing knowledge and teaching Filipinos how to cook confidently at home. The Culinary Elite program allows us to promote and preserve our Filipino food heritage while adapting it for the next generation of home cooks.”

What better way to relaunch the program than to do a creative collaboration with the food storytelling platform FEATR, whose work focuses on documenting Filipino culinary traditions and regional ingredients to make sure they are not forgotten, they deepen the Filipino people’s understanding and appreciation of Filipino food and ingredients, and they help shape what Filipino food could become tomorrow.

No less than FEATR founder Erwan Heussaff was there to present several authentic Filipino heritage ingredients and show how they can be used in contemporary dishes. He achieved this by conducting a cooking demonstration highlighting regional ingredients, one of which was the Pudpod or Podpod, which is a traditional smoked fish patty from Eastern Samar made from flaked fish mixed with aromatics, prized for its rich, savory smokiness.

Heussaff created a dish called Podpod and Roasted Cabbage.

Podpod and Roasted Cabbage

Ingredients:

2 whole cabbages, quartered

1/2 cup softened butter

1/4 cup roasted sesame dressing

2 tbsps. mayonnaise

3 packs Pudpod or Podpod, ?aked

For the vinaigrette:

2 pcs. shallots, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tbsp. freshly cracked black pepper

Procedure:

1. Mix together softened butter, roasted sesame dressing, and mayonnaise. Spread on the open side of cabbages before baking in a 220°C for 8 to 12 minutes. Broil for the last 2 minutes before taking out.

2. Whisk together all ingredients for the vinaigrette before lightly drizzling on top of cooked cabbage.

3. Finish with ?aked podpod on top and serve.

Makes 8 servings

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