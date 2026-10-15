Not just a sandwich filling: A different way to enjoy Kesong Puti

MANILA, Philippines – How do you usually enjoy Kesong Puti? Pinoys usually grill it and then enjoy it as a semi-melted pandesal filling. But must you always reduce this specialty fresh white cheese into a sandwich filling?

In a recent cooking demonstration featuring a collaboration between The Maya Kitchen and FEATR (a food storytelling platform that documents Filipino culinary traditions and regional ingredients), FEATR founder Erwan Heussaff showed another way of making full use of Kesong Puti. He made Kesong Puti Mousse Cups, which served as an appetizer in his menu.

Kesong Puti Mousse Cups

Ingredients:

For the Crumble base:

120 grams San Nicolas cookies (about 8 to 10 pcs.)

2 tbsps. melted butter

Pinch of salt

For the mousse:

200 grams kesong puti, drained well

500 ml. all-purpose cream, well-chilled

3 tbsps. powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract (optional)

Zest of 1/2 pc. calamansi (optional)

1 tbsp. gelatin, bloomed in 1/4 cup cold water then melted (before use)

For the caramel:

1/2 cup pakaskas (caramelized palm sugar from Batangas)

1/2 cup all-purpose cream

1 tbsp. butter

Pinch of salt (optional)

For the topping:

2 pcs. large ripe Guimaras mangoes, diced small

Procedure:

1. Crush Sanikulas (San Nicolas) cookies until coarse and sandy. Mix with melted butter and a pinch of salt. Spoon about 2 tbsps. into each dessert cup. Press lightly to form a base. Chill and set aside.

2. In a blender or food processor, combine Kesong Puti, 1/4 cup cream, sugar, vanilla, and calamansi zest. Blend until completely smooth.

3. In a separate bowl, whip the remaining all-purpose cream until soft peaks form. Gently fold the Kesong Puti mixture into the whipped cream until fully combined. Fold in melted bloomed gelatin then spoon or pipe mousse over the cookie base.

4. In a saucepan, melt pakaskas. Simmer over medium heat, stirring until fully dissolved. Lower heat and add all-purpose cream. Simmer gently for 5 to 7 minutes or until glossy and slightly thick. Finish with butter and a pinch of salt. Cool to room temperature.

5. Drizzle pakaskas caramel over the mousse. Top with mangoes and chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

Makes 6 servings.

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