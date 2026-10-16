Bosch Home Philippines redefines modern kitchens with Black Series 8 Cooking Range

(From left) Celeste Cervania, managing director of Bosch Philippines, Stan Hug, managing director of Häfele Philippines Inc., Architect Jayson Rivera, business development manager for BSH, Bosch Philippines, and Chef Wado Siman of Wadough’s and Brutal

MANILA, Philippines — Bosch Home Philippines celebrated culinary elegance and engineering precision as it welcomed some of the country’s leading industry professionals to its Taguig showroom for the official Philippine launch of the Black Series 8 cooking range.

Designed for today’s modern homes, the new collection brings together a sophisticated black glass aesthetic, intuitive technology, and precision performance to make everyday cooking simpler, more seamless and more enjoyable.

Supporting the event were Celeste Cervania, managing director of Bosch Philippines, and Stan Hug, managing director of Häfele Philippines Inc., the brand’s exclusive distributor in the country.

The evening celebrated how today’s kitchens seamlessly combine timeless design with the needs of everyday living.

The Bosch Black Series 8 cooking range demonstrates how these ovens bring both visual harmony and simple cooking solutions to the home. Built to handle real-life challenges with total reliability, it makes cooking a natural, stress-free part of daily family life.

Founded in 1886 by Robert Bosch in Stuttgart, Germany, Bosch began as a workshop for precision mechanics and electrical engineering. Over the decades, the company has grown into a global leader in technology and services, driven by its core ethos of “Invented for life.”

In the Philippines, the brand’s presence includes Bosch Home, represented by BSH Home Appliances, bringing innovative technology and home solutions to the local market.

Bringing timeless design and perfect results to the home

Ibarra Miguel, national sales manager of Häfele Philippines Inc., opened the event by welcoming guests and highlighting how today’s kitchens naturally bring people together.

“With the Bosch Black Series 8, we are bringing Filipino homeowners a refined combination of intuitive innovation, dependable performance and timeless design that makes every cooking experience simpler and more enjoyable," Miguel said.

Architect Jayson Rivera, business development manager for BSH, Bosch Philippines, shared the Bosch Home legacy in creating value for modern homes and property developments.

“The kitchen was once primarily a functional space. Today, driven by urbanization and smart-home technology, it has become an integral part of how we live. This is where Bosch Home sees its role, to bring the Bosch Black Series 8 into the heart of the modern home,” Rivera said.

“A well-designed kitchen can influence how buyers perceive the quality and value of an entire home. When we talk about Bosch Home, we’re not just talking about appliances. We’re talking about helping create a home that people want to own," he added.

Photo Release (From left) Casey Teo, BSH Home Appliances ASEAN trainer, Ibarra Miguel, national sales manager of Häfele Philippines Inc., Jal De las Llagas, product manager for appliances at Häfele Philippines Inc., Celeste Cervania, managing director of Bosch Philippines, and Ar. Jayson Rivera, business development manager for BSH, Bosch Philippines.

Jal De las Llagas, product manager for appliances at Häfele Philippines Inc., took the stage to share how the Bosch Black Series 8 brings seamless harmony and ease to daily kitchen life.

“The best kitchen technology should feel natural - intuitive to use, dependable in every detail, and designed to simplify the way we cook,” De las Llagas said. “If there’s one thing I hope you take away from today, it’s these three pillars that define Bosch Black Series 8: design, healthy living, and perfect results.”

Adding a regional perspective, Casey Teo, BSH Home Appliances ASEAN trainer, engaged the audience and highlighted the engineering precision that helps users achieve perfect results every time.

“The Black Series 8 oven brings intelligent engineering into the home seamlessly, helping users achieve consistent results in a kitchen that is both highly functional and beautifully designed. With proprietary Bosch features such as the Digital Control Ring and precision steam functions, the Black Series 8 helps home cooks achieve consistent results with less effort," Teo shared.

A sensory culinary experience

In the three days leading up to the grand launch, guests took part in immersive cooking demonstrations facilitated by Teo.

They also had the opportunity to prepare their own dishes using the Bosch Black Series 8 range, experiencing firsthand how its intuitive features make cooking simpler, more precise and enjoyable.

Celebrity chef Wado Siman brought the technology to life through a live cooking demonstration. Known for his inventive fusion, flavors and global techniques, Chef Wado showcased the Bosch Black Series 8 cooking range in action.

Guests watched him prepare steamed lapu-lapu with sinigang beurre blanc and beef cheek mole with grilled elote emulsion, showing how features like Steam Function, PerfectBake and PerfectRoast that deliver consistent, precise results every day.

The experience transformed the showroom into a warm, welcoming kitchen space, showing guests how the Series 8 Black ovens meet multiple daily needs effortlessly. By pairing reliable performance with a sleek, timeless design, it brings both simplicity and visual harmony into the heart of the modern home.

The vision for the modern home

This launch brings the latest innovations to the Philippines, supporting a shared vision among homeowners, as well as architects, and designers who value the kitchen as a warm, welcoming center of daily family life.

“The Bosch Black Series 8 is a strong fit for modern kitchens because it brings together clean design, intuitive technology, and precise performance. Its seamless black design integrates effortlessly with different kitchen styles, while its smart features simplify everyday cooking without adding visual complexity. It embodies the ‘less is more’ philosophy, where Bosch Black Series 8 appliances become an integral part of how homeowners experience their kitchen,” Rivera expressed.

The Bosch Black Series 8 cooking range also includes a built-in coffee machine, completing the range with a sleek and coordinated finish.

Availability

Exclusively distributed by Häfele Philippines Inc., the Bosch Black Series 8 built-in cooking range is now available through e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada, Häfele Philippines showroom in Cayetano Avenue, Taguig City, and selected Bosch Home Appliances showrooms across the Philippines.

For more information on the Bosch Black Series 8 collection, visit https://lnk.bio/boschhomeph or follow @boschhomeph on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Bosch. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.