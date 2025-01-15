Singapore's Tiong Bahru Bakery opens 1st international branch in BGC

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore's Tiong Bahru Bakery has opened its first international branch in Bonifacio Global City.

The bakery, named after the Singaporean neighborhood it first opened in 2012, is best known for its handmade pastries using French ingredients and techniques.

A majority of the store's best-sellers like its classic Croissant, the Pain Au Chocolat, and the Kouign Amann can all be found in the new Philippine branch.

The bakery's general manager Matt McLoughlin said Manila made it an ideal location for a first branch outside of Singapore, citing Filipinos as great appreciators of food.

He also pointed out that the signature Croissant process takes three days to make, which Chef Jean Marc Bernellin added ends with them being freshly baked every two hours.

Bernellin further stressed that the quality of the ingredients is very critical — the dough, flour, and milk all come from France — which makes Tiong Bahru Bakery's croissants technically different from the ones he knows to make.

The bakery encourages customer who purchases its croissant to practice the tradition of breaking the pastry and dipping it in coffee before consuming.

