Chef Jackie Ang Po's Chocolate-glazed Cream Puffs recipe

MANILA, Philippines — For Chef Jackie Ang Po, easily one of the most prolific pastry chefs in the country today, cream puffs are very easy to make.

They also answer to the name profiteroles and are such a delicious treat that dessert lovers can prepare for themselves and their loved ones. So she loses no time in sharing this recipe of hers, Chocolate Glazed Cream Puffs, which she prepared using her favorite Arla products from Global Pacific.

“You can enjoy it as is or frozen like ice cream,” she said, and added that cream puffs can also come in other exciting flavors.

Chocolate-glazed Cream Puffs

Ingredients:

For the pate a Choux:

1 cup water

1/2 cup butter

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

4 eggs

Procedure:

1. Place water, Arla Butter and salt in a deep pan. Bring it to a boil. Add flour and mix until it forms a dough.

2. Transfer to a mixing bowl, and beat, adding in eggs one at a time.

3. Scoop into a piping bag, and pipe small mounds on baking sheets.

4. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 35 minutes. If using a fan oven, bake at 325°F for 25 minutes.

For the filling:

1 cup Beryl’s Gourmet Chocolate Blend

1 1/3 cups all-purpose cream

1 cup Arla Cream Cheese

Procedure:

1. Combine chocolate, all-purpose cream, and cream cheese in a mixer bowl.

2. Beat until light.

For the topping:

Beryl’s Chocolate Glaze

Almond slices

Procedure:

1. To assemble the cream puffs, poke a small hole in the bottom of each choux pastry or cream puff and pipe filling into it until it is nice and full.

2. Arrange on a plate. Drizzle with Beryl’s Chocolate Glaze.

3. Top with almond slices.

4. Enjoy!