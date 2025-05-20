Western Appliances turns 60: A legacy built on family moments

MANILA, Philippines — For six decades, Western Appliances has been more than just a place to buy appliances—it has quietly stood as a trusted companion in Filipino homes, woven into the background of life’s everyday joys and meaningful milestones.

It’s there during Sunday lunches, where families gather around the television—sometimes the same one bought decades ago—to enjoy their favorite noontime shows. It’s in the kitchen, where the refrigerator, once a wedding gift or a couple’s first big purchase, keeps celebratory ice cream and leftover fiesta dishes cold. It’s in the bedroom, where the family’s first air conditioner brought relief on sweltering summer nights, marking a small but proud step forward in comfort.

From the electric fan passed down from lola to apo, to the rice cooker gifted to a fresh grad moving into their first apartment, and the washing machine that gave Nanay her afternoons back—Western Appliances has been a quiet witness to the many chapters of Filipino family life. These are not just appliances—they are part of the moments that make a house a home.

A humble beginning in 1965

Founded in 1965 by Filipino-Chinese businessman Chan Yec An with a single store on Recto Avenue in Manila, Western Appliances began with a simple mission: to offer quality home appliances at competitive prices, backed by honest service.

Through word-of-mouth and a strong reputation, it steadily grew, expanding into malls and commercial districts across Metro Manila and nearby provinces. The 1980s and 1990s saw continued expansion into new branches, while the 2000s marked the brand’s shift toward larger showroom-style stores and flexible financing options.

Today, Western Appliances operates 20 branches across Luzon, and continues to be known for curated selections, accessible payment plans and trustworthy service—a proud Filipino brand built on consistency and care.

To mark its 60th year, Western Appliances is rolling out a series of exciting promos throughout May 2025:

Anniversary sale up to 60% off

Enjoy up to 60% off on a wide range of appliances. Whether you shop in-store or online at western.com.ph, it's the perfect time to score big savings on quality home essentials.

Instant P600 off on select appliances

Get an immediate P600 off selected models from top brands like Panasonic, Condura, Kolin, TCL, Haier, Midea, Toshiba, Whirlpool, Fujidenzo, Hitachi, American Home and Eurotek. Whether you're upgrading your refrigerator, washing machine, or kitchen appliance, this offer gives you instant savings that make it easier to bring home the best for your everyday needs—available in-store and online all month long!

P60 and P6 bonus deals on participating appliances

For every purchase of selected appliances, customers can get a specially marked Bonus Item—such as turbo broiler, vacuum cleaner, electric kettle, blender, or similar household essential—for only P60 or P6. Participating brands include Devant, Panasonic, Samsung, Beko, Sharp, Condura, Wow Fiesta, Carrier, Chuwi and more.

Trip to Hong Kong raffle

From April 1 to May 31, for a minimum single receipt purchase of P3,000 customers earns one raffle entry for a chance to win a trip to Hong Kong + Disneyland tour for 2. It’s Western Appliances’ way of saying thank you—and giving back—with a once-in-a-lifetime experience up for grabs.



Free desk fan or stand fan with select air conditioners

Stay cool and comfortable this summer! For every purchase of a participating window or split-type air conditioner, you'll get a free 16” Western desk fan or 16” Western stand fan, depending on the model. Whether you're cooling down your bedroom with a new AC or upgrading your living space, this offer adds extra relief to your summer, available in-store and online!

Free limited-edition tote bag

Customers who shop in-store and spend P60,000 or more in a single receipt will receive a Western Appliances Tote Bag, perfect for everyday use. Stylish and commemorative, it’s a small token of appreciation for customers who’ve supported the brand through the decades.

Celebrating 60 tears of trust

As Western Appliances celebrates its 60th anniversary, it remains grounded in the values that started it all—trust, affordability and a genuine connection with the Filipino household.

To explore the full range of promotions, visit western.com.ph or drop by any Western Appliances branch near you.

