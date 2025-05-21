TESDA and GCash provide 1,000 free national assessment certificates

Caregivers are among the first batch of trainees who received the TESDA Certificates of Commitment, which they can use to take the free assessment.

MANILA, Philippines — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority has partnered with GCash—one of the country’s leading finance app and largest cashless ecosystem, operated by G-Xchange Inc.—to enhance and broaden the reach of the TESDA Online Program (TOP) to help Filipinos pursue livelihood in technical-vocational fields.

To kickstart the partnership, TESDA is sponsoring 1,000 applications to its Competency Assessment and Certification for Workers (CACW), the agency's program that provides industry-recognized certifications to practicing professionals.

Through this initiative, eligible individuals no longer need to pay assessment fees to earn certifications that will allow them to pursue professional development.

The partnership integrates the TESDA Online Program (TOP) into the GCash mobile app, leveraging GCash’s platform of meaningful innovation. TOP is TESDA's free e-learning platform for skills training across various industries.

GCash users may now access TOP by opening the app and visiting GJobs, the jobs platform within GCash powered by PasaJob. Through GJobs, TOP enrollees can easily browse and apply for employment opportunities that match their newly acquired qualifications.

TOP browsing experience inside the GCash mobile app

During the agreement signing last May 08, TESDA and GCash awarded Certificates of Commitment to the first batch of beneficiaries, which included firefighters and caregivers. With these certificates, beneficiaries may take the free assessment and can earn certifications that will allow them to seek higher-level jobs in the country or overseas.

The initiative addressing financial barriers to certification aims to allow more skilled and qualified Filipinos to secure better opportunities for themselves and their families, creating a ripple effect of inclusion, economic empowerment and positive change.

“GCash's partnership with TESDA reflects our commitment to harnessing technologies to uplift and empower, and to pursue our mission of increasing every Filipino's access to opportunities for economic growth,” says G-Xchange VP and head of innovations Leonardo Ferdinand Byron Perez.

“By hosting the TESDA Online Program in the super app, GCash is helping bridge the gap between learning and livelihood, as it highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in creating accessible pathways to a brighter future.”

Firefighters among the trainees who may now avail of the free assessment with their TESDA Certificates of Commitment

TESDA will be accepting applications for free assessment under the CACW until May 30, 2025. Eligible applicants—workers who are currently engaged in any form of employment and who have a GCash account—are encouraged to apply to qualify. Interested applicants may visit the nearest TESDA Provincial or District Offices in NCR, Region III, or Region IV-A with their requirements.

