Recipe: Make your own Korean-style glutinous rice donuts

MANILA, Philippines — Korean food has become popular to many Filipinos, thanks mainly to Korean dramas.

While Ramyun (noodles) and Samgyupsal (grilled pork belly) are undoubtedly popular, there are other Korean food that are also fast becoming familiar to many Filipinos who binge-watch K-dramas.

Among these are the Tteoks, or traditional Korean rice cakes, which often appear in sageuks or Korean historical dramas.

Philstar.com was among the attendees at last November’s “Sticking Together: Tteok Making Workshop” organized by the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in their office in Taguig.

Chef Lily Min, a Korean cuisine specialist and Korean food instructor at KCC, showed the attendees how to make Korean-style glutinous rice donuts.

Korean-style glutinous rice donuts

Ingredients:

250g glutinous rice powder

100g water

4g salt

50g flour

60g Makgeolli (rice wine)

60g sugar

For the dipping syrup:

1 cup grain syrup

1/2 cup water

10g ginger

For the garnish:

1 to 3 pcs. jujube

20 to 25 pcs. pumpkin seed

Procedure:

1. Mix wet glutinous rice powder and flour and strain through a sieve. Add sugar and mix well.

2. Add Makgeolli (rice wine) and mix to make dough. If the dough is too hard, adjust the consistency by adding 1 tbsp. of hot water.

3. Take off 15-20g of dough and roll into small ball. Use wooden chopsticks to drill a hole in the center of the dough.

4. Fry the dough in 120°C oil. When the dough floats to the surface, raise the heat to high. Deep-fry until golden brown.

5. Dip the doughnuts in the syrup and coat them completely.

6. Remove the doughnuts from the syrup and place them on a net to remove any excess syrup.

7. Decorate with pumpkin seeds and jujubes.

For the dipping syrup:

1. Put all the ingredients for the syrup in a pot and bring to a boil.

2. Boil down and cool until it reaches a honey-like concentration.

For the moisture rice powder:

1. Dissolve the salt that will be used for glutionous rice powder in water.

2. Mix glutinous rice powder while adding salt water little by little.

3. Put it at room temperature for about 2 hours so that the rice powder can absorb enough moisture.

4. Sift glutinous rice powder after 2 hours.

RELATED: Art of Bojagi: Korean-style gift wrapping for the holidays