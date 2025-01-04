Recipe: Chicken Tinola turned into a flan

MANILA, Philippines — What ingenious mind would think of turning the traditional chicken with ginger soup, Chicken Tinola, into a custard flan?

Only a chef’s mind, such as culinary expert Glenda Barretto, could think of it. With her sharp mind and passion on traditional Filipino food, Barretto was able to breathe a new life into the Filipino viand.

When Tita Glenda, as many people call her, served as guest chef in one session of The Maya Kitchen’s Culinary Elite Series, Tinola Flan was one of the recipes that she decided to share with class participants.

Tinola Flan (Chicken Soup with Green Papaya)

Ingredients:

2 tbsps. oil

50 grams garlic, minced

150 grams ginger, chopped

100 grams onion, chopped

200 grams lemongrass, white part, chopped

4 kgs. chicken bones

Salt to taste

2 tbsps. patis (fish sauce)

1 small pc. chicken breast (approximately 200 grams)

1 pc. green papaya, peeled, cut in half lengthwise

8 cups water

5 whole eggs

5 tbsps. milk

6 pcs. chili leaves, cut into very thin strips

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic, ginger, onion, and lemongrass in a pre-heated pan with 2 tbsps. cooking oil.

2. Add the chicken bones and sauté. Season with salt and patis.

3. Add the chicken breast, green papaya and 8 cups water. Bring to boil and reduce heat to a bare simmer for about 45 minutes.

4. Remove chicken breast and papaya when cooked. Cut into thin strips and reserve.

5. Continue simmering until broth is reduced to 5 cups.

6. Allow broth to cool, then add whole eggs and milk. Mix well and strain to remove bubbles.

7. Put 10 grams of chicken strips and 10 grams papaya strips in a consommé cup and pour in the broth mixed with eggs and milk. Sprinkle top with strips of chili leaves. Cover cup with foil and steam for 10 to 15 minutes or until the custard is set.

*Makes 6 servings

RELATED: Recipe: Chicken cooked in coconut juice