Azadore turns 2 with new festive comfort Spanish, American-inspired dishesÂ 

Azadore turns 2 with new festive comfort Spanish, American-inspired dishes

Chef Myke 'Tatung' Sarthou's Azadore turns two this year with new dishes to his Spanish and American-inspired menu.

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou aspires for his two-year-old dining outlet Azadore to be a place that not only satiates the palate but also fills up the senses with stories felt and experienced through his food.

The indefatigable chef describes his plates coming out of his kitchen to be filling yet curated. At the 1960s home-turned-restaurant designed by renowned designer Ivy Almario, diners would have a lot of things to talk about.

Azadore is a place of contrasts: its alfresco dining area exudes an urban jungle vibe with giant leafy plants protruding in pillars, while the upper floors are neatly spaced in retro colors and designed to host families and groups for festive lunches or dinners.

While calming and inviting during the day, ambient lighting at night invites intimate conversations while having a feast of Spanish and American dishes, such as the favorites, Paellas and ribs.

The adjacent bakery tempts guests to add more calories to cap off the night with Azadore’s freshly baked goods straight from its own commissary.

Ascending the top floor, one would have to pass by its bar with its selection of spirits to pair with the rich menu.

Diners can choose from the main dining area or rooms for intimate gatherings.

Conversations, obviously, are abound with such a restaurant designed for gatherings and feasts for large groups of people.

“There are a few na I think konting-konti lang ‘yung nabawas na medyo off lang ng konti,” Chef Tatung told the few media people who were left for a short interview with him after tasting his new additions to Azadore’s menu.

Popular snacks and dishes were once served in his Quezon City restaurant, but the chef decided to stop offering them.

“We added a lot of seafood dishes and vegetarian and vegetarian dishes and of course we added the Cochinillo and the roast chicken, so things that you would like to enjoy in big celebrations,” Chef Tatung said.

Story-driven menu

Two of their Paellas rely on the flavors of the sea with the Paella Mixta marrying the flavors of seafood and chicken infused with soffrito flavors.

The rich and decadent flavors of soffrito and squid ink make the Paella Negra an instant favorite for those who dare to eat for pleasure, not looks.

For starters, the Pulpo a la Gallega salad whets the appetite with each bite of succulent poached octopus, boiled potatoes and crispy tomatoes and cucumber drizzled in lemon vinaigrette.

The fleshy and creamy texture of Pampano has always been a draw in large gatherings. At Azadore, the Pampano or Pomfret can be enjoyed either pan-roasted with lemon butter sauce or baked served with a rich marinara sauce.

Meat lovers can have their pick with the indulgent Paella Bisteka that is laden with the flavors of truffle and soffrito and topped with grilled beef fillet, king oyster mushrooms, roasted peppers, and green beans. For those who love pork, the Baked Pork Chops come with apple sauce. For a lighter meat option, a half-roasted chicken marinated in Iberian spices can be an option.

The veggie squad is not left behind with options like Roasted Squash Soup; crispy eggplant strips for Azadore’s take on the popular Spanish eggplant recipe Berenjenas Fritas; and Walnut Pesto with Grilled Vegetables plate that features al dente fettucine with basil pesto and toasted walnuts.

Their new dessert offerings are popular classics. Azadore’s Baked Alaska layers chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream over a sponge cake wrapped in torched meringue. Those who love their fried dessert can opt for the simple yet satisfying Churros con Tsokolate.

With two years catering to adventurous big groups in the fringes of the food locale Tomas Morato in Quezon City, Chef Tatung shared how he wants his food to appear to his regulars and would-be patrons.

“I still like my restaurants to be story-driven somehow without (trying) to overcommunicate it, ‘di ba? Kasi when you eat the food, mapi-feel mo naman siya somehow, 'di ba? You feel the direction. It feels curated ba,” Chef Tatung said.

