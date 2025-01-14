Boracay resort offers chocolate-all-you-want for 1 hour

MANILA, Philippines — If one is vacationing in one of the world’s most famous beaches with all its touristy stops, an unlimited serving of chocolate for an hour will surely be a hit for many with sweet tooth.

It might be unbelievable to hear, but there is a resort that offers its guests an hour to gobble up on their favorite chocolate.

Movenpick Boracay has been offering “Chocolate Hour” for free for its guests.

Undoubtedly, the food promotion is a highlight of the resort’s guests with many checked-in guests willingly going out of their rooms in the middle of the afternoon to enjoy chocolates on their own or with fruits and pastries, which they personally coat with the chocolate fountains at the center of the chocolate spread.

The Chocolate Hour is not surprising for a Swiss brand that traces its roots to its first restaurant in Zurich in 1948.

While it is free for the checked-in guests, visitors from other resorts can also avail of the “Chocolate Hour.” The day pass is priced at P2,000, with P1,600 for consumables.

Check out this gallery for the chocolate treats at Movenpick Boracay’s Chocolate Hour.

