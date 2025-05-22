Recipe: US Chicken BBQ-Adobo with Adobo Glaze

U.S. Embassy Agricultural Counselor Michael Ward, U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, and Chef Nancy Reyes-Lumen hold a plate of U.S. Chicken BBQ-Adobo with Adobo Glaze.

MANILA, Philippines — “Adobo Queen” chef Nancy Reyes-Lumen recently launched a cookbook that features over 20 fancy and practical Adobo recipes using US poultry such as chicken, duck and turkey.

“Adobo isn’t about right or wrong — it’s about heart, patience, and flavor. Use your hands, trust your taste, and let time do its work,” the chef said in the foreword of her cookbook titled “U.S. Poultry Adobo Collection.”

US Ambassador to the Philippines Mary Kay Carlson hosted the launch, where she joined Chef Nancy in demonstrating a classic recipe of Adobo, where it was grilled, not braised.

The cookbook features over 20 recipes that pays homage to traditional Filipino regional cooking while incorporating modern twists using US poultry.

In Chef Nancy’s Adobo cookbook, variety of ways to cook and ingredients to play with are highlighted. Recipes for Chicken Adobo Pastil, an ode to the Southern Mindanao cuisine, and an easy-to-follow airfryer Adobo for those living the fast-paced life, are included in the cookbook.

“The ‘U.S. Poultry Adobo Collection’ is a symbol of the close bond between the United States and the Philippines and our shared love for food as friends, partners, allies, and foodies. I thank Chef Nancy Reyes-Lumen for contributing her expertise and passion for adobo to bring authenticity and creativity to this collection,” Ambassador Carlson said during the launch.

Chicken BBQ-Adobo with Adobo Glaze

Ingredients:

8 U.S. chicken drumsticks, slit on thick parts

8 U.S. chicken thighs, deboned

Marinade:

½ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp. soy sauce

6-8 cloves garlic, garlic-pressed

1 mini can of 7-up

Rock salt

Freshly ground peppercorn

Adobo glaze:

1 tsp. vinegar

1 tbsp. water

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tbsp. sugar or 2 tbsp molasses

Procedure:

1. Marinate the U.S. chicken, massage for 3 minutes, and let stand. For best results, leave for 4 hours in the refrigerator.

2. Prepare the coal in the BBQ pit: coals in the hot zone, no coals in the cold zone.

3. Remove the U.S. chicken from the marinade and pat dry.

4. Barbecue the U.S. chicken, skin side down, on the hot zone for about 5-8 minutes or until browned.

5. While the U.S. chicken is grilling, prepare the adobo glaze.

6. When almost done, move to the cold zone and brush with the adobo glaze.

7. Keep turning often until the internal temperature reaches 165F.

For the Adobo glaze:

1. Caramelize the sugar and water until amber in color.

2. Quickly pour in the vinegar and tomato paste.

3. The sauce will bubble – still to blend until smooth.

