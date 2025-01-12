Recipe: Beneficial Overnight Oats to start the work week right

MANILA, Philippines — Health buffs love to eat Overnight Oats for breakfast because of the health benefits that come with it. Oats are known to be rich in fiber and nutrients.

“I used to experience constipation, but daily consumption of vegetables and oats have helped ease it,” said Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad, a home cook who works for Mama Sita’s on weekdays and makes Overnight Oats, jams and preserves from fruits and other produce that come from their family farm in San Jose, Batangas.

She added: “I like to use rolled oats because they have a nicer nutty texture. Making Overnight Oats requires no cooking. You just need to combine oats with milk or yogurt, fruits, nuts (peanuts, almonds, walnuts), seeds (chia, poppy, sunflower), and spices that you like, such as cinnamon or nutmeg.”

The oats have to be chilled overnight to allow them to “cook” and soak up all the flavors without heat. Make a few jars for a handy power snack, to-go breakfast, or quick dessert. They can last up to five days when chilled, maybe longer, but the texture becomes mushier then.

“Overnight Oats are best enjoyed chilled. The variations you can make with them are up to your imagination and taste preference. Enjoy them with fruits in season, dried fruits or preserves, cacao nibs, or dark chocolate,” added Ces, who can be found serving coffee in her family’s little home coffee shop in UP Campus, Diliman, on weekends.

She shares the recipe of her Overnight Oats with Dragon Fruit Jam.

Overnight Oats with Dragon Fruit Jam

Ingredients:

4 tbsps. toasted oats

1 tbsp. cacao nibs

1/2 tbsp. cinnamon powder

4 tbsps. fresh milk

2 tbsps. dragon fruit jam

1 tbsp. toasted oats

Raisins

Chia seeds

1 tbsp. fresh milk

Procedure:

1. Mix together 4 tbsps. toasted oats with cacao nibs and cinnamon powder. Set aside 1 tbsp. of the mixture and scoop the rest into a small jar.

2. Add 4 tbsps. fresh milk to allow it to soak and absorb the liquid.

3. Scoop dragon fruit jam into the jar. Level it up then top with the reserved 1 tbsp. of the toasted oats mixture.

4. Add thin layers of raisins and chia seeds. Pour in 1 tbsp. fresh milk then seal off the jar and chill overnight before consuming.

*Tip: The dragon fruit jam may be replaced with caramelized or sweetened bananas or any fresh fruits, such as blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi.

