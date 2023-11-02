Recipe: Eggs Benedict for breakfast

MANILA, Philippines — How do you like your eggs for breakfast? Do you like it sunny side up, scrambled, or omelette? How about Eggs Benedict — that delicious, creamy, mouth-watering gourmet breakfast treat?

It is traditionally English muffins topped with tomato slices, crispy bacon, a perfectly boiled egg with a firm body but a runny yolk, and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Cutting into it with a fork and knife gives that mouthful treat that simply bursts with flavor.

If you think Eggs Benedict is difficult to make, this yummy breakfast treat is actually easy to make, says the culinary experts behind Hunt’s Tomato Sauce. Just follow this recipe and enjoy your very own Eggs Benedict.

Eggs Benedict

INGREDIENTS:

8 eggs

8 pcs. thick-cut bacon

8 pcs. English muffins (*or pandesal for variation)

200 ml. white wine vinegar

30 grams chopped onion

3 grams peppercorns

3 grams laurel leaf

6 egg yolks

1/4 pc. lemon, juiced pinch of salt

125 ml. clarified butter or melted butter

50 ml. mayonnaise

1 pack Hunt’s Tomato Sauce with Lycofiber 115g

8 slices Baguio tomatoes

16 grams alfalfa sprouts or 10 grams parsley

PROCEDURE:

1. Boil the eggs for exactly 6 minutes. Afterwards, let them cool, peel and set aside.

2. Pan-fry the bacon and English muffins or pandesal, then remove and set aside.

3. Simmer together the white wine vinegar, chopped onion, peppercorns and laurel leaf. Reduce until only one-fourth of the mixture is left. Strain and set aside the liquid.

4. Make the Hollandaise sauce. Whip the egg yolks and add the liquid with the lemon juice and salt. Gradually pour in clarified butter while whisking. Add the mayonnaise and pour in Hunt’s Tomato Sauce with Lycofiber. Mix well.

5. Assemble the muffins on a plate, then top each with a tomato slice. Place the egg on top and wrap with bacon. Pour Hollandaise sauce over it and top with alfalfa sprouts or parsley.

*Serves 4 to 8 persons.

