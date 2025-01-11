Recipe: Simple Strawberry Shortcake

MANILA, Philippines — Despite all the new and exciting cakes that are available in the market today, the classics will never really go out of style because they are tried-and-tested indulgences that have satisfied the sweet cravings of different generations.

One such classic that will always please the palate is Strawberry Shortcake, which banks mainly on the exquisite taste of strawberries.

Here is Chef Christine "Kittin" Zenarosa’s own take on the classic cake, whose recipe she shared in an exceptional baking demonstration she conducted at The Maya Kitchen.

Sweet and Simple Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients:

2 cups quartered fresh or frozen strawberries

3/4 cup strawberry jam (not marmalade)

Juice of 1 pc. calamansi

Chiffon Cake, prepared*

Vanilla ice cream or strawberry ice cream

Whipping Cream, whipped and placed in piping bag fitted with large star tip

Procedure:

1. Mix strawberries, jam and calamansi juice in a bowl until strawberries render some of their juices. Freeze.

2. Layer chiffon cake on a platter or bowl, top with ice cream, frozen strawberries, then whipped cream.

3. Serve immediately.

For the chiffon cake:

1 cup + 2 tbsps. sifted Maya Cake Flour

1 1/2 tbsps. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

6 tbsps. sugar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

4 egg yolks

6 tbsps. water

4 egg whites

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

6 tbsps. sugar

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F / 177°C.

2. Sift flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar together into a bowl. Make a well at the center and add oil, egg yolks, and water. Mix until smooth. Set aside.

3. Beat egg whites with cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar and continue beating until stiff but not dry. Fold in egg yolk mixture into the egg white mixture until thoroughly blended. Pour onto 8x3” round pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until done. Invert to wire rack to cool.

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's simple yet loaded Pound Cake