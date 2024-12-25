Recipe: Cassava Cake

MANILA, Philippines — Cakes are among the most anticipated food on Christmas Day. Spice up your cake game with an interesting flavor on your table.

You can easily make your own Kakanin or Cassave Cake at home with the help of Chef Jackie Ang Po, who made the exact measurements to follow in this recipe she created for Arla.

Cassava Cake

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cups (330 grams) cassava, grated and squeezed

1 egg

120 grams condensada

3/4 cup (155 grams) coconut milk

3 tbsps. (45 grams) Arla Butter

For the topping:

1/2 cup (110 grams) coconut milk

1 tbsp. (10 grams) flour

45 grams brown sugar

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup (75 grams) Arla Cheddar Cheese

Procedure:

1. Prepare an 8x8-inch baking pan or grease and/or line muffin molds.

2. Combine grated cassava, egg, condensada, coconut milk and melted butter. Blend well.

3. Pour into prepared pan or molds. Bake in 350°F oven for 15 minutes.

4. Mix together ingredients for the topping. Pour over cassava batter. Continue to bake for another 15 minutes.

*Makes 12 mini pieces.

