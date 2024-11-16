Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's simple yet loaded Pound Cake

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Jill Sandique, one of the metro’s best pastry chefs, has always liked the combination of lemon and chocolate.

“Its simplicity delivers a very fine and distinct contrast between the two seemingly opposing flavors,” said Chef Jill.

For her weekend baking, Chef Jill recently whipped up a mean Lemon, Yogurt and Milk Chocolate Pound Cake, which delivers the simple flavors that rock in a subtle yet easily perceptible manner.

“I really love the simplicity of this flavor-packed cake. I hope you will enjoy it, too,” the chef said.

Sliced and ready to serve!

Innobake Lemon, Yogurt and Milk Chocolate Pound Cake

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

265 grams granulated sugar

320 ml. yogurt

Grated zest from 2 pcs. lemon

160 ml. Beaoliva Extra Virgin Olive Oil

240 grams all-purpose flour

2 1/2 tsps. baking powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

3/4 tsp. salt

50-75 grams Patissier 40% Milk Chocolate Buttons, coarsely chopped

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting (optional)

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 177°C (350°F). Grease and flour a large savarin or Bundt pan (or grease and line a large loaf pan with parchment paper). Set aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and granulated sugar. Add yogurt and lemon zest. Blend well. Add olive oil and mix well.

3. Sift together the dry ingredients and add to the egg-olive oil mixture. Whisk until combined. Fold in the chopped milk chocolate.

4. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until done. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 10 to 15 minutes. Invert cake onto a cooling rack. Cool completely.

5. When ready to serve, dust with confectioners’ sugar if desired. Slice into serving portions.

