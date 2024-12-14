Craft beer Engkanto opens first taproom in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — Local craft beer Engkanto Brewery opened its first-ever taproom, Engkanto Taps, in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The soft opening of Engkanto Taps comes on the heels of several Engkanto products winning six awards at this year's World Beer Awards including the top prize of the Flavored Honey and Maple Syrup beer category.

Twelve craft beers are available at the taproom including the award-winning High Hive Honey Ale and the Paint Me Purple Ube Lager, the latter popular in the United States and Australia.

Guests can also opt to purchase the beer flight, a sampling of four different beers in friendlier portions, to explore beer styles without the pressure of finishing a full pint.

"We believe opening Engkanto Taps is the best way to directly share the fantastic craft experience with the growing craft community in the country," brand founder Ian Paradies in a statement, also recommending dish pairings by Chef Luis de Terry.

These bites include the Croqueta Gonzalez (spicy chili-con beef in creamy potato balls), the Bacolod skewer-inspired Yiken' Inasal sa Gata, and the shrimp dish Gambas Engkantadas.

The Gambas Engkantadas is prepared using Live It Up Lager while a Sausauge Party platter is made with Engkanto Ale Mustard, joing other prepared suaces and accompaniments made with beer.

Also available are reimaginations of classic cocktails that use Engkanto beers like the Nutty & Nice-presso (espresso martini with Nutty & Nice Choco-Nut Stout) and the Sampa-Loca Highball (Green Lava Double IPA and agave syrup).

Engkanto is currently working on a "guest tap" initiative to promote other local breweries and to get more people to appreciate different kinds of brews.

