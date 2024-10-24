San Miguel Beer's new chocolate flavor now available in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — In time for Oktoberfest this year, Filipino alcohol beverage company San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) released the newest addition to its portfolio of brands.

Aiming to "serve new and exciting experiences at every turn" and "set the bar high with its best tasting beers," the brand introduces San Miguel Chocolate Lager, which combines chocolate and beer into one brew.

"Lovers of both flavors will get their kicks with (the) Chocolate Lager mixing two delightful experiences into one," the brand said in a statement.

According to the company, they chose chocolate as new beer flavor since it signifies festiveness — making the new flavor ideal for the upcoming Holiday season.

The company described the new flavor as "a full-bodied dark beer that has a rich, dark, chocolate taste, and subtle caramel notes, topped with a creamy head that brings out a delectable roasted malt aroma."

Initially launched to international markets in Thailand, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, the decadent brew captured the taste buds of beer lovers and the sweet-tooth of chocoholics alike.

The Chocolate Lager’s anticipated release in the Philippines "gives local drinkers looking for fresh flavors in their brew a delectable, thirst-quenching beer," the company said.

The Chocolate Lager is now available for a limited time only in select bars, restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms (SMB Delivers, San Miguel Mart, Boozy, LazMart, Pandamart, and SariSuki) nationwide at P76 per can (suggested retail price).