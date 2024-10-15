Tom Holland releasing non-alcoholic beer

MANILA, Philippines — "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland is the latest celebrity to enter the beverage industry as he launches his non-alcoholic beer company Bero.

Holland has been teasing the launch for several days now before finally revealing Bero would be available beginning October 16.

The brand Bero likely gets its name from being beer with zero alcohol content, a reflection of Holland's sobriety journey.

On an episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast last July 2023, Holland called giving up drinking alcohol "the best thing he's ever done" and he was "the happiest he's ever been in his life."

The actor even listed down some of the benefits sobriety brought him like better sleep and mental clarity, ability to handle problems better, and feeling healthier and fitter, adding that his mother Nicola has also quit drinking.

Upon signing up on the beer brand's website, users will receive a message from Holland who called the launch of Bero a deeply personal journey.

"It all started with a desire to create something meaningful — a way to celebrate and connect without compromise," the message continued. "With Bero, we wanted to craft an alternative that brings all the sophistication and flavor of the best craft beverages, while offering something a little different — something that fits into every moment."

Bero will have three different varieties described as "equally familiar and completely new," with promos having athletic comparisons like golf and tennis.

Many have assumed the latter is connected to Holland's girlfriend Zendaya who starred in the tennis film "Challengers" earlier this year.

Other celebrities who have launched or popularized alcohol-free alternative drinks include Katy Perry, Lewis Hamilton, Danny Trejo, Bella Hadid, and Dax Shepard.

