Food and Leisure

Beverage company launches new draft beers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 2:05pm
San Miguel draft beer
MANILA, Philippines — Beverage company San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) is hosting an event series launching San Miguel Cerveza Blanca and San Miguel Cerveza Negra draft beer in partnership with CC:Concepts.

The "TILT // On Tap On Tour" kicked off last June 21 in Bonifacio Global City's Izakaya Geronimo, where the restaurant's chef Christian Manawis and SMB Brewmaster Alan Sienes collaborated on a special food pairing menu.

The dishes were meant for attendees to better enjoy the Cerveza Blanca (an authentic local wheat beer) and the Cerveza Negra (a full-bodied dark lager) fresh from the tap.

Cerveza Blanca carries wheat beer flavors blended with citrus, spices and coriander, while Cerveza Negra has a bold roasted malt flavor with notes of caramel.

The event series will continue in Ortigas' Moonshine P.U.B. x Public Urban Bar on June 28, in Bonifacio Global City's Brick and Mortar on July 5 and Alabang's Bar IX on July 13.

RELATED: 'Bawat patak, anong sarap': The Itchyworms releasing craft beer line

