Philippine craft beer wins big at World Beer Awards 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Local craft beer Engkanto was a big winner at this year's World Beer Awards in the United Kingdom as it won six awards including the top prize of the Flavored Honey and Maple Syrup beer category.

This was the fifth consecutive year that Engkanto joined the World Beer Awards, which began in 2007.

Engkanto's High Hive Honey Ale bested more than 70 global entries to win World’s Best Beer in the Flavored Honey and Maple Syrup beer category, a first for a Filipino craft beer, as well the Country Winner title.

The brewery's Live it Up Lager and Green Lava Double IPA were the gold medalist and country winners in the Classic Pilsner and Imperial/Double IPA categories, respectively.

Wrapping it up were the brand's Mango Nation Hazy IPA, Paint Me Purple Ube Lager, and Dew Drop Dalandan Wheat Ale winning the silver medals of the IPA Session, Fruit and Vegetable, and Belgian Style Wheat Beer categories, respectively.

"It's unprecedented, it's historic, and we're all ecstatic!" said the brand's founder Ian Paradies in a statement.

Brewmaster Michael "MJ" Jordan highlighted the High Hive Honey Ale stands out because of high-quality, pure local honey harvested from local bee farms and apiaries.

Specific local ingredients are also used in the Mango Nation Hazy IPA, Paint Me Purple Ube Lager, and Dew Drop Dalandan Wheat Ale beverages.

"Who would've thought that a small craft brewery in the Philippines can reach the highest level in brewing the World’s Best Beer, right?" said brand managing director Ricard Basora.

"The team’s putting in amazing work while sticking to our roots: quality first. We've been winning awards for consecutive years, but we're not stopping in making the best beers possible."

