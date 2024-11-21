WATCH: Celebrity chef JP Anglo’s Braised Beef Short Ribs Kaldereta cooking demo

MANILA, Philippines — Every Christmas or any Filipino special occasion, Kaldereta is among the staples on the family table.

At a recent cooking demonstration in his Sarsa Restaurant + Bar in Makati City, Celebrity Chef JP Anglo of Bacolod showed a “braised beef” twist on the classic Kaldereta.

While searing the meat in a pan to lock in the juices, he sliced carrots into small blocks and set these aside. He said he also puts potatoes, bell pepper, onion and garlic into Kaldereta.

“The trick is if we roast our vegetables first, that gives them more flavor,” he shared.

After searing the chunky beef short ribs slices in oil using a thong, he then transferred it into a KitchenAid Multiply Stainless Steel Casserole, then added tomato paste, pepper, sugar, salt, garlic, roasted vegetables, and more tomato paste. After stirring the mixture, he then poured over the beef broth.

“’Yung mga Bulalo n’yo, ‘wag n’yo itapon, pwede pa sa Kaldereta,” he advised.

According to him, he normally let the mixture to cook for three to four hours. It could be longer, he said. Then, he finishes it off with grated cheese.

Made with features such as Steel Core Enamel, KitchenAid cookware has a heavy gauge steel core for heat retention and even cooking temperature, making it ideal for long simmering soups or sauces. The multi-layer enamel is non-reactive and acid-resistant for optimal taste preservation. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

