WATCH: Celebrity chef JP Anglo’s Chorizo Truffle Cheese Runny Eggs on Toast recipe demo

MANILA, Philippines — A new baby, a new restaurant venture in Dubai called Kooya, and a new endorsement for international cookware label KitchenAid — these are just some of the ingredients that cook up the recipe for success of Negrense celebrity chef JP Anglo.

In his Sarsa Restaurant + Bar in Makati City recently, the Bacolod native shared some recipes, including Chorizo Truffle Cheese Runny Eggs on Toast.

To make this dish, he halved a French baguette. Then he toasted the baguette slices using KitchenAid Classic Forged Aluminum Round Grill Pan. According to him, the non-stick pan only needs a very small amount of oil or no oil at all since it gets hot quickly, but food does not really stick on it, nor does black fragments from the pan mix with the food.

While the baguette slices were toasting, he put another pan into the fire and simply mixed the ingredients of the Truffle Cheese Runny Eggs altogether and cooked it by swirling and mixing with a spatula. Once cooked, he topped it with vegetables, then spread it over the toasted bread.

He then topped the Chorizo Truffle Cheese Runny Eggs on Toast with fried chorizo slices then put the toasts back on the pan for reheating before serving.

Backed by over a hundred-year history, KitchenAid cookware has been formally launched in the Philippines, following the successful launch of its appliances line and expansion of its kitchen tools.

According to KitchenAid cookware exclusive distributor Rustan Marketing Corporation (RMC), they brought the brand in the Philippines because it “has been synonymous with providing kitchen solutions to homes from generations to generations.”

The cookware line, said Ginger Dela Fuente, KitchenAid Cookware Philippines Division Manager at RMC, is “trusted by passionate home chefs” because it is “the perfect companion to boost culinary creativity and fun cooking at home.”

The cookware is now available in Rustan’s (Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, Alabang, Gateway, and Cebu); SM Home (Megamall, North EDSA, Makati, Mall of Asia, and Aura); True Value (Rockwell, Shangri-La Plaza, Alabang, Magnolia, and Opus Mall); Anson’s Makati and online at Rustans.com, Trunc, Zalora, Lazada, and Shopee.

Jeff Peh, The Cookware Company - Sales Manager of KitchenAid Cookware, said that what sets their cookware apart from others is that they’re free from PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium, ensuring that no toxic fumes are released during cooking.

“This isn’t just about delivering high-quality cookware; it’s about eliminating harmful manmade chemicals that have likely accumulated in our bodies, ensuring that no toxic fumes are released while cooking,” he said in a statement.

“It’s a step toward making every kitchen not just a place of creativity but also a haven of safety and health.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos