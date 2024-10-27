Recipe: Go vegetarian with Chef Gene Gonzalez's Cold Tofu dish

MANILA, Philippines — More and more people are going vegetarian these days as they realize what an important role diet plays in one’s health. There are also those who load up on vegetables but still incorporate fish and seafood into their regular food intake, believing that this combination works best for their health.

For vegetarians and health-conscious, this recipe of Cold Tofu by Chef Gene Gonzalez just might come in handy. It was one of the recipes he featured in a recent cooking demo, which he conducted for Lee Kum Kee (LKK).

Cold Tofu

Ingredients:

For the tofu:

Soft Silky Tofu, cut into disks

For Dressing 1:

2 tbsps. LKK Vegetarian Oyster Sauce

1 tsp. LKK Chiu Chow oil

2 tbsps. coconut water

2 tsps. LKK Premium Soy sauce

1 tbsp. sugar

For Dressing 2:

1 tbsp. peanut butter

2 tbsps. mayonnaise

1/2 tsp. LKK Light Soy Sauce

1 tsp. LKK Chili Garlic sauce

1/2 tsp. mushroom powder

2 tbsps. water

For the toppings:

1/2 tsp. Korean dried chili

Leeks, sliced

Chives, chopped

Crispy onion, toasted

Procedure:

1. Put sliced tofu on a shallow plate.

2. In a bowl, combine LKK Vegetarian Oyster Sauce, Chiu Chow Oil, coconut water, LKK Premium Soy sauce, and sugar. Stir.

3. Pour dressing over sliced tofu.

4. Prepare Dressing 2. Combine ingredients and mix well. Pour over dish.

5. Top with leeks, chives, chili, and crispy onion.

