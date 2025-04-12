Chefs share sweet, savory ways to enjoy Queso de Bola after the holidays

File photo shows a Trade and Industry employee checking the prices of Queso de Bola sold at a supermarket in Mandaluyong City.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the most common items on the Noche Buena and Media Noche tables that are likely to last beyond the holidays assuming it has remained unopened or is carefully stored in the refrigerator is Queso de Bola.

That round red ball that contains pure cheese goodness that you usually just slice and eat pica-pica style or in a sandwich!

What do you do with Queso de Bola after Christmas or the holidays? How do you best enjoy it?

Philstar.com asked some of country's celebrated chefs on how they enjoy Queso de Bola long after the holidays are over.

Chef Sonny Mariano

Chef Sonny Mariano, corporate chef of Scout’s Honor and The Matcha Tokyo, usually makes Queso de Bola spreads.

His Rich Spread, as he calls it, has grated Queso de Bola, mayonnaise, pimiento, and spices in it. He also turns Queso de Bola into buttercream for pancakes/toasts. Just whip Queso de Bola, unsalted butter, buttermilk, and sugar together.

Then there are the Spiced Queso de Bola crackers.

“Toss grated Queso de Bola with a bit of chili or cayenne powder, spread grated cheese on baking sheet, and bake until crispy,” Chef Sonny said.

Chef Jackie Ang Po

There are a lot of applications for Queso de Bola. I use it as topping for Ensaimada or grate it then pan-grill it in small portions to make chips. It can also be added to pesto and other pasta dishes that go very well with hard cheese.

“I also use it for Queso de Bola Cheesecake,” said Chef Jackie Ang Po of Fleur de Lys Patisserie and consultant-recipe developer of many brands.

Chef Gel Salonga-Datu

“I use Queso de Bola as topping for Taisan loaf,” said Chef Gel Salonga-Datu, the brains behind Cakes by Gel Salonga.

She and big brother Chef Theodore Day Salonga also run their family-owned Ted’s in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, and its restaurants and deli shop.

When it comes to savory applications, Chef Gel has tried Queso de Bola on pasta with chorizo, and came up with Queso de Bola Carbonara.

Chef Kris Edison Tan

Chef Kris Edison Tan of Masa Madre Bakehouse uses Queso de Bola for cheesecakes and as filling for the famous Cheese Puffs of the artisanal bakeshop that specializes in laminated dough breads such as croissants.

Chef Jill Sandique

One of the most talented pastry chefs in the metro and now mostly based in her hometown of Makilala, North Cotabato, Chef Jill Sandique simply enjoys her Queso de Bola as a filing for pandesal in tandem with ham. But she also uses Grated Queso de Bola as topping for pasta in place of Parmesan cheese.

Chef Junjun De Guzman

The Pastry Arts head of the Center for Asian Culinary Studies (CACS), Chef Junjun de Guzman shared a revelation.

“Queso de Bola is the secret ingredient to my Pastel, Kaldereta and Italian stews. I add it to the dish towards the last part, before finishing the boiling,” Chef Junjun said.

Chef Wolen Juan Superal

“I would make Black Truffle Ensaimada with Queso de Bola. Nakakagutom!” said Chef Wolen Juan Superal, top honcho of Pampanga-based BakersChamp.

