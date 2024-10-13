Recipe: 'Black' Vegetarian Lumpia by Chef Gene Gonzalez

MANILA, Philippines — Black mushroom and black tofu are the two exotic ingredients that Chef Gene Gonzalez is most recently fascinated with.

The chef opted to worked on a recipe that features these two ingredients and created a dish called Black Mushroom and Black Tofu Spring Roll. He featured it for his Lee Kum Kee demo at the recently concluded World Food Expo (WOFEX) 2024.

Black Mushroom and Black Tofu Spring Roll

Ingredients:

1/2 cup shitake mushroom

1/2 cup black tofu

1/2 tbsp. chopped garlic

1/2 tbsp. chopped ginger

2 tbsps. chopped onion

2 tbsps. Korean Crystal noodles (japchae), cut into 1/2-inch lengths

2 tsps. LKK Chiu Chow oil

1 tbsp. LKK Vegetarian Oyster Sauce

1/2 tbsp. LKK Premium Soy Sauce

1 tbsp. wansoy, stems and leaves, chopped

1 tbsp. garlic chives, finely chopped

1/2 tsp. mushroom powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1/2 tsp. sugar

2 tbsps. kinchay (Chinese parsley), leaves and stem

Procedure:

1. Soak Korean Noodles in water for 30 minutes, then drain.

2. Sauté all ingredients together.

For the slurry:

2 tbsps. water

1 tsp. AA powder

Procedure:

1. Combine ingredients and mix until smooth.

2. Add to noodle mix while it is still cooking. Mix until sauce thickens.

For the sealing paste:

3 tbsps. water

1 tbsp. AA powder

Procedure:

1. Cook into smooth paste.

For the Lumpia assembly:

Fresh Lumpia wrappers

Cooking oil for frying

Procedure:

1. Put a little filling on each Lumpia wrapper. Roll and fold. Seal edge of wrapper with sealing paste.

2. Fry until light golden. Remove from oil and set aside.

For the Hong Kong-style sauce:

1 tsp. LKK Chili Garlic Sauce

4 tbsps. Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce

2 tbsps. black vinegar

1 tsp. LKK Dark Soy Sauce

Procedure:

1. Mix ingredients together.

2. Serve with the Lumpia.

