Tita Glenda Barretto's Adobong Baka with Ube Rice recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Usually served family style, Filipino food has often been maligned as being “brown and uninteresting.” Not anymore.

Now that the world is seriously paying attention to — and discovering — Filipino cuisine and innovative Filipino chefs are giving both traditional and contemporary Filipino dishes world-class presentations, it is now proving to be at par with the best in the world.

Tita Glenda Barretto, for one, constantly gives Via Mare dishes a creative touch.

In a rare appearance which she made at The Maya Kitchen for its Culinary Elite Series, where she and her kitchen team conducted a cooking class cum demo, she even plated Adobong Baka (slow-cooked beef belly) with Ube Rice (rice with purple yam) together.

They did not only looked good together. They also tasted perfect together, blending in a culinary harmony like no other.

Adobong Baka with Ube Rice (Slow-cooked Beef Belly with Ube Rice)

Ingredients:

For the Adobong Baka:

2 kgs. beef belly (one whole piece)

6 cloves (30 grams) garlic, minced

1/2 tbsp. (5 grams) black peppercorns

1/2 cup (120 ml.) vinegar

2 tbsps. (30 ml.) soy sauce

2 bay leaves, crushed

1 tsp. (5 grams) salt

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine garlic and cracked peppercorns, vinegar, soy sauce, bay leaves, and salt. Add beef belly and marinate overnight.

2. Wrap marinated beef belly in double foil tightly, steam at 120° for about 4 hours or until tender.

3. Slice and serve with the following sauce.

For the sauce:

1 kg. beef bones

6 cloves (30 grams) garlic

1 tsp. black peppercorns, cracked

2 bay leaves

2 tbsps. soy sauce

1/4 cup vinegar

4 cups water

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients for the sauce in a casserole and bring to the boil.

2. Reduce heat to a bare simmer, and cook for about 2 hours. Strain and discard solids. Reduce further to desired consistency. Adjust seasoning.

For the Ube Rice:

250 grams Jasmine rice

75 grams glutinous rice

200 grams purple yam, cut into cubes

5 grams ginger, minced

1 cup coconut milk (from 1 whole coconut)

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

1 1/2 tsps. salt

Procedure:

1. In a pot, combine washed Jasmine and glutinous rice, purple yam, ginger, coconut milk, chicken stock, and salt.

2. Cover mixture and cook over medium heat. Allow to boil, then reduce heat.

3. Keep covered, and continue to simmer until the rice is cooked.

*Serves 6.

