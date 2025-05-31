Recipe: Refreshing Buko Ube Guinumis

MANILA, Philippines — The summer heat is scorching, and anything cold and refreshing can surely help cool down the body and keep it properly hydrated.

This icy cold drink, which can also serve as a merienda, can keep you feeling refreshed for hours and is therefore perfect for summer. This is why Chef Jackie Ang Po created this summer cooler.

Buko Ube Guinumis na di mabilis mapanis

Ingredients:

1 pack (25 grams) red gulaman

3 cups buko juice

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup big sago flavored with ube

For the creamy coconut mixture:

1 pack Carnation Everyday Creamer

4 tbsps. Carnation Condensada

4 tbsps. powdered coconut milk

To garnish:

Rice krispies

Procedure:

1. Mix together buko juice, gulaman, sugar and red food color (if using). Simmer and pour into a mold. Chill in refrigerator to allow it to set.

2. Cut into cubes.

3. Color your sago purple.

4. Mix together 1 pack Carnation Everyday Creamer and Carnation Condensada. Add powdered coconut milk.

5. Layer the red gulaman and purple sago in glasses. Pack top with shaved ice. Pour in creamy coconut mix. Top with more red gulaman and purple sago. Top with rice krispies and enjoy.

