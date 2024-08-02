'Lumpia Queen' Abi Marquez shares nugget recipe with monggo twist

MANILA, Philippines — Abi Marquez is among the food content creators who has a huge following on social media, and it is because of her vivaciousness and easy-to-follow recipes.

Known as the "Lumpia Queen" online, Abi took the time off social media to do a cooking demonstration with a recipe that goes well with this month's National Nutrition Month celebrations held every July.

Monggo and nuggets are undeniably Filipino ulam staples, and Abi managed to merge the two to come up with her own take on the latter, but with a more nutritious twist.

"With Knorr, we create these recipes to let people know how they can spice up their everydays with creative recipes, nutritious recipes, and how they can use these household products that they have in their shelves into something innovative," she said.

Abi is the brand's ambassador.

Here is the recipe for Abi's Monggo Nuggets:

Ingredients:

1 cup of monggo

3.5 cups of water

1 Knorr pork cube

1 large onion, small diced

5-8 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tsps. paprika

1 tsp. white pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup of breadcrumbs

3 pcs. eggs

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 cups cornstarch

2 tsps. salt

2 tsps. pepper

2 tsps. baking powder

1 1/4 cups or more water

More flour for dusting

Cooking oil

Instructions for Monggo Nuggets:

1. Boil 1 cup of monggo beans with 3 cups of water and add Knorr Pork Cube.

2. Cook until tender and combine with onion, garlic, paprika, white pepper, salt, black pepper, breadcrumbs and egg. Mix well.

3. Spread oil on your hands and shape the mixture.

4. Set aside in a chiller.

5. Once chilled, dust the nuggets with flour and coat with batter.

6. Fry until golden brown.

7. Serve with your favorite dip.

Instructions for batter:

1. Combine flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper, baking powder and water.

2. Mix until you get a thin pancake batter consistency.

Serving size: 30 pax

