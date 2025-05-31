^

Food and Leisure

WATCH: Steak Frites Wagyu Rice Bowl by Chef Ed Bugia

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 10:38am

LAGUNA, Philippines — Many people wouldn't pass up on a chance to try out wagyu beef, even if it's just to be paired with fried rice.

Chef Ed Bugia of Flipside Burgers, Easter Coffee Club, and Bean & Yolk put his skills to test using Greater Omaha Ribeye Choice Grade from Consistent on a cast iron pan.

For this particular dish, the chef cut out the ribeye's fat and used it to cook the fried rice, which was a day-old rice or rice chucked in refrigerator first to get the moisture out.

The chef recommended for beginners to try this version of the dish, an indoor style for a manageable amount of smoke (good for medium or medium rare doneness).

While letting the ribeye — ideal also for Roast Beef and Salpicao — rest, Bugia cooked simple Japanese fried rice or Chahan with garlic, onions, egg, and carrots, garnished with leeks and shoestring potatoes.

