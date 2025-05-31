Too hot to go out? Hereâ€™s how we stayed in and played for hours with the vivo Y29

Too hot to go out? Here’s how we stayed in and played for hours with the vivo Y29

MANILA, Philippines — Summer’s a great time to head outdoors, whether it’s for a beach trip, a quick road adventure or just catching some sun.

But let’s be real: not every summer day is made for moving. With the heat sometimes too relentless to deal with, staying in becomes the better plan.

On those slower, lazier days, a phone like the new vivo Y29 with tough battery life, makes the downtime more enjoyable through hours of mobile gaming, video marathons, or simply scrolling without the need to constantly recharge.

For a full weekend, we put the vivo Y29 to the test and here’s how it went.

Battery built to last

The star of the show is easily the vivo Y29’s 6500mAh BlueVolt battery. Even with hours and hours of gaming, streaming and browsing, it lasted from morning to night and still had charge to spare.

Whether it was a quick 5v5 match on Mobile Legends, a couple of rounds on Call of Duty: Mobile, or grinding through ranked games on Wild Rift, the vivo Y29 powered through without dropping performance or battery levels. It handled back-to-back sessions with ease, even with notifications and background apps running.

For anyone who’s gamed on a hot summer day, you know the struggle: charging your phone while playing not only slows things down, but also makes your device heat up even more. Add the already warm weather into the mix, and it’s a recipe for discomfort.

That’s why having a phone that can keep up without needing to be plugged in all the time just makes sense.

And when it finally needed a boost, the 44W FlashCharge quickly powered it up. So even during short breaks between games or while refilling an iced drink, the phone was ready to go again in no time, no long charging waits, no game interruptions.

Impressive screen and sound

Under the hood, the 6nm Snapdragon 685 chip delivered steady performance for casual games, no stutters, lags or overheating.

Paired with a large 6.68-inch display and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, everything from tapping through your games felt responsive and immersive.

The bonus is that the vivo Y29 has a great sound, too. The Dual Stereo Speakers with 400% Audio Booster made it feel like you were playing on a much bigger device.

This is perfect whether you're immersed in game audio, catching up on your favorite shows, or listening to podcasts—everything sounds full and clear. And with speakers this good, you won’t need to reach for your earphones every time.

More than just for games

Between gaming sessions, the 50MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera capture quick snaps and videos with ease. It also has a Dynamic Light which flashes when getting notifications, snapping photos, or vibing with music.

AI-powered features like Circle to Search with Google, AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance make it easy to clean up screenshots or edit photos from the day.

Moreover, the vivo Y29 is surprisingly tough. It comes with SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance, military-grade certification, and IP64 dust and water resistance, great for peace of mind during couch gaming or when spills happen.

vivo Y29: Made for the long game

If you’re looking for a tough, casual gaming phone, the vivo Y29 is a solid pick.

It’s a casual gaming phone that doesn’t just last but also delivers smooth, all-day performance whether you’re playing, watching, multitasking, doomscrolling or just vibing at home.

Whether you’re headed outdoors, or you’re planning to stay in, especially on days when the sun is too harsh to deal with, the vivo Y29 definitely knows how to keep you company.

vivo Y29, available in Marble White and Espresso Brown, is priced at P8,299 for 8GB+128GB model, and P10,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. Both variants have 8GB extended RAM and up to 2TB expandable storage.

Grab yours now at the nearest vivo concept store, kiosk, authorized retailer or check out online via vivo e-store.

Editor’s Note: This #Brandspace story is created with vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.