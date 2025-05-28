Philippines' first cinema with steak house opens in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Enjoy gourmet food, La-Z-Boy seating comfort, and the blockbusters at the newly-opened Wolfgang Premiere Lounge and theaters, touted as the country's first cinema theater with a steak house.

Completing Gateway Cineplex 18 are Premiere Cinemas 1 and 2 (originally assigned as Cinema 13 and 14).

Wolfgang's Premiere Cinemas use a laser projector that renders sharper, more vivid images than standard systems. It is paired with a Perlux screen made for laser projection; allowing brighter and richer visuals to come through. Sound is delivered through Dolby Digital 7.1 Surround, adding depth and dimension to every frame and scene.

These fine cinematic details were brought to the fore during its opening, through by-invitation-only screenings of Jack Schreier's post-Avengers movie "Thunderbolts" and Gavin O'Connor's sequel to his film "The Accountant."

"We invite movie lovers to step into a new era of cinema viewing. Whether it's a night out, a special celebration, or simply indulging in the finest way to watch a film, this is an experience unlike any other. Come and see what makes it truly special," said Uniprom Chief Operating Officer Irene Jose.

Cinema 1 has 56 seats while Cinema 2 has 64. Each ticket is priced at P990, which includes a thoughtfully prepared meal set from Wolfgang Steakhouse; allowing guests to enjoy both film and food in one seamless transaction.

The menu, created exclusively for the Premiere Lounge, includes curated meat sets like burger sliders, roast beef open-faced canapés, and Reuben sandwiches served with chips and your choice of beverage. The Lounge Bar also serves a curated menu of wines, sodas, and cocktails, rounding up a well-considered movie going time.

Wolfgang's Premier Lounge, Bar & Cinemas are located at the 4th Level of Gateway Mall 2's Cineplex 18. Choose between booking your tickets onsite or online. Simply check movie schedules through www.gatewaycineplex18.com/.