Sommelier pitches Italian wines for Filipinos

Banfi Wines from the vineyard of Montalcino and Chianti of Piedmont and the Tuscan Coast

MANILA, Philippines — Distinguished sommelier Richie Cruz urged more Filipinos try Italian wines as they could find it appealing to their taste buds.

Cruz oversaw a wine tasting event last July 27 in Corso Como 88 in Makati's One Ayala mall, where guests tried out four wines originating from Italy's northern regions.

According to Cruz, whose awards outside of wine include the 2017 Glenfiddich Most Experimental Bartender Top 10 and the 2019 national Ancho Reyes Cocktail Champion, Filipinos may prefer Italian wines because of their preference for sweet and sour dishes.

This as Italian wines are stronger, earthier, and more mineral-tasting compared to Australian or American wines, which have fruitier tastes.

The first wine was a 2021 Langhe Nebbiolo by Terre del Barolo from northern Italy, which had a red fruit aroma like cherries with a smoother finish that goes down the throat. Cruz said it is best paired with Truffle Risotto and Soft-Ripened Cheese.

The second wine was a 2020 Villa Maria Amarone Della Valpolicella, a Corvina blend by Tenuta Sta. Maria from northeastern Italy. It had a darker but still clear look with a plum-like aroma, with a taste fruitier and lighter than the Nebbiolo.

The third wine was a 2019 Barolo Custodutir from the Pidmont region of northern Italy, which was lighter and smoother than the first two plus a dry finish.

The last wine was a 2017 Piccini Brunello di Montalcino made from Tuscany and Sangiovese grapes, which according to Cruz were bolder than those from Chianti.

The Brunello di Montalcino was darker — maroon, almost brown — and an undergrowth aroma akin to cedarwood. Such a strong wood and tobacco taste lingers in the strong finish.

Philstar.com later asked Cruz to explain his pitch for Filipinos to be more open in trying Italian wines.

"To have a wine tasting with Italian wines for the general Filipino palette, for me it's a bit challenging because our natural flavor or taste profile is sweet and sour," Cruz explained. "So to be tasting something bolder, on a tannic or tobacco side, medyo it can be tricky."

Cruz reiterated something he mentioned earlier about Filipinos possibly being "traumatized" by the first taste of Italian wines because Filipinos can be viewed as easygoing when it comes to liquor.

He mentioned non-Italian brands like Yellowtail and Carlo Rossi as "patok" (a hit) among Filipinos because of their flavor profile.

The sommelier noted that the wine tasting only involved red wines, but there were other kinds of Italian wines there to be tested.

"We have Prosecco, Asti, Lombardy, madami talaga. If I would suggest, 'yan mga sparkling kasi nauso sa Italy 'yung Sbagliato and Aperol. For the reds, we basically tackled the sikat (famous) grape varieties," Cruz ended.

