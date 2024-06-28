Itchyworms explains creative process behind 'Beer o Pag-ibig' craft beer

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino band The Itchyworms is celebrating the release of its own brand of craft beers with a music event that features some of their friends and favorites in the local music scene.

The Itchyworms: Beer o Pag-ibig? Official Launch will showcase the brew variants to the general public for the first time while enjoying the live performances of Ebe Dancel, Ciudad, Blaster, The Revisors and The Itchyworms.

The special event will take place in 123 Block on July 13, 2024, from 6 p.m. onwards. Apart from performances, there will also be games, booths and special on-ground activities prepared by its co-organizers GNN Entertainment Productions, Flat Foot Brewing Co. and The Itchyworms themselves.

During a recent media conference, the band’s bassist, Kelvin Yu, explained the creative process in making the beer.

“I met the owner of Flatfoot Brewing Co. They’re a local brewery company that makes their own beers and na-meet ko sila sa isang wedding ng isang kapatid ko,” Yu said.

“Dahil may kanta kami [na beer], we touched base, and brainstormed this on our own,” he added.

Drummer and vocalist Jazz Nicolas then suggested they make two flavors of the beer based on the lyrics, “Ano ba talagang mas gusto mo, ang beer na ‘to o ang pag-ibig ko?”

The band then tapped artist Aidon Panlaqui to create the beer's design.

“Para siyang mga lumang design ng mga beer labels,” Yu said.

"Sabi ni Ogie Alcasid parang pang taping daw o prop sa pelikula ito,” vocalist Jugs Jugueta added.

Jugs and Ogie are co-hosts on the noontime show "It's Showtime."

RELATED: 'Bawat patak, anong sarap': The Itchyworms releasing craft beer line