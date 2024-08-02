First speakeasy bar in La Union opens in San Juan

LA UNION, Philippines — A bar in San Juan, La Union was recently opened, aiming to provide tourists a speakeasy option in the northern surfing capital.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Oculta owner Maritess See said that they opened the bar because they want the people of La Union to experience a different kind of vibe.

“So there's no speakeasy bar yet in the whole La Union. I wanted to give people a sense of their own time because if you go out, it's really loud. So that's the reason why we open the speakeasy bar to cater to some people who wants to drink and talk because when you're in the big some other bars here, you cannot really discuss business, you cannot really talk to your friends you have to shout,” she said.

“So I want to offer something different, and something that's new from Manila. That's why basically we wanted to retire here. So I'm offering what Manila can offer here in La Union because we're really retiring here,” she added.

Apart from Oculta, See also opened another bar, Ol’ Pub, a music house for live music lovers.

“So far we have different food for the speakeasy because speakeasy wanted to cater to opulent people so medyo VIP siya, executive type.

“Then for Ol’ Pub, it's the house of live music. So we have more affordable food in Ol’ Pub, but in Oculta, we have like Wagyu Steak, that's the bestseller. Then we have Wagyu slider. Apart from that, we have pizza. We use La Union longanisa plus the dried fish so that's one of our specialties,” she said.

