Recipe: Spicy luncheon meat noodle soup for rainy days

MANILA, Philippines — There's nothing more comforting on a rainy afternoon than a bowl of hot and spicy noodle soup. Add some veggies and you’re good to go. Make it a bit indulgent by adding some protein, maybe strips of delightful luncheon meat, for added flavor and yumminess.

This recipe of Spicy Luncheon Meat Noodle Pot from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center should make sure you finish the bowl feeling happy and satisfied.

Luncheon meat instead of chicken, pork, or beef? Why not?

Spicy Luncheon Meat Noodle Pot

Ingredients:

4 cups (1 liter) water

2 packs (120 grams) instant ramen

1 can (340 grams) Purefoods Luncheon Meat Square, sliced into thick strips

2 bundles (40 grams each) Pechay Baguio, ends trimmed

1 pack (100 grams) frozen mixed vegetables (1/2 cup)

1 Magnolia Brown Egg, beaten

Procedure:

1. Boil water in a pot. Add instant ramen and its seasonings.

2. Add luncheon meat, vegetables, and then mix in egg. Simmer once.

*Makes 9 servings.

RELATED: Recipe: Cold Sesame Noodles