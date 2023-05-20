^

Food and Leisure

One-dish noodle meal to satisfy your hunger

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 20, 2023 | 12:04pm
One-dish noodle meal to satisfy your hunger
Healthy Chicken Lomi
MANILA, Philippines — Hungry? No need to cook rice, viands and sides. With this one-dish noodle meal, you can satisfy your hunger in no time at all.

As a part of its Eat Well, Live Well campaign, Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. also suggests making it even healthier by adding malunggay leaves, which are packed with vitamins and minerals such as Vitamins B and C, Iron and Calcium.

Healthy Chicken Lomi

Ingredients:

6 tbsps. cooking oil

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tbsps. sliced onion

3/4 cup chicken thighs, boiled and flaked

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 pack Aji-Ginisa Flavor Seasoning Mix (8 grams)

2 tsps.  fish sauce

1 liter water

1/4 kg. miki/lomi noodles, boiled

1 1/2 cups julienned carrots

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup malunggay leaves

2 tbsps. cornstarch, dissolved in

1/4 cup water

Procedure:

1. Heat oil in a pot. Sauté garlic and onion. Add chicken and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Season with pepper, Aji-Ginisa and fish sauce. Mix well.

3. Add water and let it boil for 3 minutes. Add miki noodles and carrots and let it boil for 5 minutes. Add egg and malunggay. Pour in cornstarch mixture and mix well until thick.

4. To serve, ladle Healthy Chicken Lomi into a bowl. Serve with 1/2 slice of melon and 1 glass of milk.

*Cooking tip:

If lomi noodles are not available, use pancit canton or miki noodles.

